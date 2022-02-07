Library and Technology Services (LTS) notified students of new temporary hours and restrictions in E.W. Fairchild-Martindale (FML) and Linderman Libraries in an email sent to the Lehigh community on Jan. 26.

For the first two weeks of classes, both libraries had large cuts in accessibility. They were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, Linderman Library was closed and FML was open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, only the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of FML were open.

Some students have expressed frustration with the library closures over the last two weeks.

Elizabeth Sullivan, ‘23, said her schedule has been affected by these recent changes.

“It has been hard to get into a routine this semester with the changing hours of the library,” Sullivan said. “I rely on Fairchild-Martindale as my main study space at night and have had to adjust for the last couple of weeks.”

Due to low COVID-19 case counts on campus during the first week of classes, LTS sent out a follow-up email on Feb. 1 outlining a return to regular library hours.

Effective Feb. 6, FML returned to its regular operating hours of 7:45 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and staying open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

As of Feb. 7, Linderman Library also returned to its regular operating hours, being the same as FML’s operating hours.

All floors of FML have reopened as of Feb. 1.

Vice Provost for LTS Greg Reihman said he decided to reopen the floors of FML and expand library hours gradually so that the libraries could still serve the campus community even if COVID-19 cases on campus rose.

“We could open more floors and expand hours based on campus case counts, student demand for study spaces and mask-wearing compliance,” Reihman said.

Masks continue to be required at all times in both libraries.

The Grind @ FML served take-out only food for the first week of classes and resumed regular service on Jan. 31. Eating in FML is not permitted outside the cafe.

Reihman said LTS staff members faced uncertainty about how many COVID-19 cases there would be in the Lehigh community at the beginning of this semester. He said this led to concerns that LTS staff and student employees would not be able to attend work.

Manager of Lending Services Mark Canney said LTS decided to begin the semester with library restrictions in order to ease the transition from winter break.

“We didn’t know where we were going to be with the severity of the pandemic,” Canney said. “So this allowed us an opportunity to assess.”

Reihman said the libraries at Lehigh were part of the few buildings to remain open during the peaks of COVID-19 cases on campus in the past. He said many LTS staff members have also taken on new roles to assist with digital learning.

“Lehigh’s libraries have always aspired to provide students with places they can study, socialize and receive research guidance and technical support,” Reihman said. “Meeting those goals during a pandemic has certainly been a challenge.”

In addition to updated hours and availability, LTS announced the recent renovation of the EWFM Computing Center. Reihman said these plans have been in motion since 2015 when a group of faculty and staff worked together to help increase the usability and resources in the Computing Center.

The Computing Center will be open 24 hours a day beginning on Feb. 6.

“I’m proud of the work they did and hope students will find their way into that newly redesigned space,” Reihman said.