Jordan Wood winding down Lehigh wrestling career

Sixth-year senior Jordan Wood has a chance to make history this season for Lehigh.

The two-time all-American wrestler is 17-1 this season, and Friday night, he had a decisive 12-1 victory in his dual with Princeton’s No. 33 Matt Cover at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Lehigh ultimately lost the match, 20-16.

Wood won by major decision, his fourth time accomplishing that this season.

Wood is the only heavyweight to win four EIWA titles, and this season, if he were able to win another, he would be the first wrestler in conference history to accomplish the feat.

“It’s pretty special,” Wood said. “It’s going to be hard to replicate for anybody just because of extenuating circumstances, but it’s always been a goal of mine just to excel at every level. To bring home five conference titles would mean that I did just that.”

Wood is the first Mountain Hawk since 1983 to win four titles and one of only five Mountain Hawks ever to reach the four-title mark.

“My support group has always pushed me to be the best possible version of myself,” Wood said. “My parents, friends, family and coaches poured so much into me, and I love having them behind me.”

Saturday is senior night for the Mountain Hawks as the Bucknell Bison come to Bethlehem. This will be Wood’s last appearance in Grace Hall after six years of dedication to the program.

“My goal is just to go out there and have fun and soak up the moment one last time,” Wood said. “And when it’s all said and done, give the farewell, and then it’s time to get after it in the next match. Job’s not over.”

Lehigh wrestling has provided Wood with relationships that are deeper than sports.

“It was just always so positive with the guys,” Wood said. “Coach Pat is the best role model any human could ever ask for. Brad (Dillon) is a technique wizard. Darien (Cruz) was a teammate of mine, and now seeing him in a coaching role is crazy because he knows wrestling so well. Zach (Rey) has been my practice partner, role model, mentor and best friend for nine years, so he knows when I’m clicking and how to get me to click.”

With three underclassmen currently ranked in the Top 30, Wood believes the future of Lehigh wrestling will be exciting to watch.

“The future is really bright,” Wood said. “This team’s young. It’s got crazy talent, and the work ethic’s kicking in. I believe in the next few years, the guys are going to jump levels, and they’re going to make that sound on the national level and bring the team trophy back. It’s really a perfect storm here at Lehigh, and I love it. It’s home.”

Wood and the Mountain Hawks travel to Arizona next week to face Arizona State, and then the EIWA playoffs begin on March 5.