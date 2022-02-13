Amicus Properties hosts community cleanup

Geared with gloves and trash bags, students took to the streets of South Bethlehem to help create a cleaner community on Feb. 11, picking up any garbage they found.

The hour-long event, South Bethlehem Cleanup, was hosted by Amicus Properties, an organization that offers off-campus housing to Lehigh students. It was led and organized by Shoshanna Victor, ‘23, the media and marketing manager for Amicus Properties.

Victor said because Lehigh students reside in the South Side, it is important that they stay in touch with the local community and help out in any means possible.

“It’s not a college town, it’s a town with a college, and if you’re going to be part of the Lehigh community you have to hold yourself accountable,” Victor said.

Multiple student organizations took part in the cleanup, such as members of the football, golf and swimming team, as well as members of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Over the span of one hour, students filled around ten trash bags with garbage and recyclables, which were all appropriately disposed of at the end of the cleanup. The streets of East Fifth, Fillmore, Hillside, Thomas and Pierce were all on the route planned by Victor.

The cleanup not only made the South Side community a cleaner place but also benefited the upperclassmen who live in the Amicus properties.

“I don’t want to wake up to broken glass in my front yard like I have multiple times – that’s not a way a community should be,” Victor said. “We want to make our homes a prettier and happier place to be. The community is not just Lehigh, it is Bethlehem as well.”

Alivia Gallo, ‘22, said she was glad she participated in the event because of its impact. She said it was “such little effort for a big help.”

Will Kalmbach, ‘23, admitted that he was not surprised by the amount of trash they collected. He said it made him better understand the importance of keeping the community clean.

“I think Lehigh students, as well as myself, need to be more conscious,” Kalmbach said.

Sam Barton, ‘23, said the route the students took was littered with trash. He said the experience was fulfilling since he was able to give back to his community.

Victor said Amicus Properties plans to have more events similar to the cleanup in the future. She said their goal is to host a cleanup every three months, as litter is ever-present.

Victor said Amicus Lehigh also wants to grow their student involvement, whether it be a student who is looking for an internship, has an interest in house remodeling or just some good ideas on how to contribute to the community.

“I’m one student,” Victor said. “If other people have great ideas why not share them, and then we can get that off the ground.”