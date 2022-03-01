Within the first few weeks of the spring season, men’s lacrosse freshman standout Dakota Eierman has already proven himself as an important midfielder and a player to watch.

Eierman dished out two assists in the team’s first game against NJIT and scored the first goal of his career Feb. 19 against Hobart. Eierman also tallied an assist in Lehigh’s 14-13 loss in that game. Eierman scored his second goal in Lehigh’s home opener against Cornell Saturday.

Senior Patrick McIlory said he believes Eierman’s confidence is what sets him apart from the other players in his class.

“He does not think of himself as an underclassman, but rather an important piece of the team,” McIlory said.

The Maryland native graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School as a second team All-State honoree before attending Lehigh. DeMatha has one of the top lacrosse programs in the country, producing talents like Paul Rabil, who made the National Lacrosse League All-Star Team in every season of his career.

Eierman was a Washington D.C. Under Armor All-American Tournament champion and a Nike Blue Chip All-star. He was named to the MAPS Free State Select Team and was a Baltimore Summer Kickoff All-Star and four-time Committed Combine invitee.

Eierman said during his recruitment process, he looked for the school where he saw himself fitting in the best. He said it was the attitude and mentality of the Mountain Hawks that pushed him to join the team.

Head coach Kevin Cassese said it was evident watching Eierman play as a high school recruit that he was an explosive athlete with an ability to put pressure on the defense in multiple ways.

Cassese said he thinks Eierman’s family helped shape him into the player he is today, instilling in him an exceptional work ethic.

“He can dodge, he can shoot and he can facilitate,” Cassese said. “He is off to a great start for his freshman season, but his best lacrosse is ahead of him, especially if he continues on the path he is on right now.”

Despite living in an area where lacrosse was a popular sport, Eierman said he didn’t play lacrosse throughout most of his childhood. He played baseball for almost nine years until deciding to switch to lacrosse.

Eierman said the transition from high school lacrosse to collegiate lacrosse has forced him to adjust his approach to the game.

“The mental aspect of the game from high school to college is such a different animal,” Eierman said. “The biggest thing that helped me before and during the season was watching film with our coaches.”

Eierman said he’s looking forward to gaining experience and improving his game this season, and hopes to win the Patriot League championship this year.

Freshman teammate Jackson Tuma said Eierman always puts in the extra time and effort to better his craft.

“It’s rare for a freshman who is starting on a top-15 team in the country,” Tuma said. “Most guys I know would just be happy they are playing, but Dakota (Eierman) is satisfied with nothing but perfection.”

Eierman said he doesn’t measure his success by his individual ability, but by how well the team plays cohesively.

Eierman’s devotion to his team isn’t limited to the field. Tuma said Eierman is one of the most selfless and dedicated teammates he has ever played with.

“He always goes above and beyond for his teammates, whether it’s as small as carrying the ball buckets, or as big as going to watch film with (assistant) coach (John) Crawley four times a week,” Tuma said. “He is always the first voice of encouragement and when you need, he is there to push you and challenge you.”

The Mountain Hawks have begun the season 1-2 and will face No. 9 ranked Army on Saturday. Team members previously described this game as a must-win before the season began.