The last time Lehigh students packed up for spring break was March 2020, right on the precipice of quarantining, masking, toilet paper shortages and everything else COVID-19 brought with it.

Now, two years later, Lehigh students are heading out for spring break again and classes are back in person, mask mandates have loosened and vaccines are available. The Brown and White has documented every step of the way at Lehigh University, covering student life, policy changes and the state of COVID-19 on campus. This timeline highlights some of the major moments along the journey starting from March 2020 and going to the present day.

Events compiled by Clare Fonstein and Lenni Elias. Timeline by Clare Fonstein.