Marks announced as commencement speaker

Judy Marks, ‘84 ‘13P, will deliver the address at Lehigh’s 154th spring commencement on Monday, May 23, 2022.

A renowned business leader, Marks leads Otis Worldwide Corporation, the world’s leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Marks previously held leadership positions at IBM, Lockhead Martin and Siemens AG.

Marks will also speak at the doctoral hooding ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Marks graduated from Lehigh in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and is also a Lehigh parent.

While at Lehigh, Marks was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta, the American Institute of Electrical Engineers, the Gryphon Society, Hillel Society and the Society of Women Engineers.

“I am honored to be asked to speak and look forward to honoring this year’s graduates,” Marks said in a university press release. “As an alumna and the proud parent of an alumna, it is a wonderful opportunity to mark and celebrate this important milestone and encourage each graduate to set big, bold goals and pursue a path of lifelong learning.”

Marks has nearly 40 years of experience in the aerospace and defense, and the data and industrial technology industries.

She was appointed President of Otis in 2017. Prior to Otis, Marks served as CEO of Siemens USA and Dresser Rand, a Siemens business. She was also Chair of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors, according to the press release.

“It’s a tremendous privilege for the Lehigh community to have the opportunity to hear from Judy (Marks),” Lehigh President Joseph Helble said in a university press release. “Drawing from her wide-ranging and global experiences at multiple iconic companies and deep knowledge in her field, I know that her insights will be of great benefit to our graduates regardless of their degree program or discipline.”