Lehigh women’s tennis team squeaks past Lafayette in rivalry dual

In the final match of a rivalry dual at the Lewis Tennis Center on Sunday, all eyes fell on the No. 3 singles battle between Lehigh’s Megha Dania and Lafayette’s Jessica Siegel.

With both the Lehigh and Lafayette men and women’s teams encircling the court in support of their side, Dania rallied to defeat Siegel, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, to seal the 4-3 dual victory for the Mountain Hawks.

“It was really great to have the women’s and men’s players cheering you on,” Dania said. “It gives me a lot of motivation to play and to play for Lehigh.”

Lehigh improved to 5-7 overall and 1-2 in Patriot League play, while Lafayette fell to 4-8 — 1-2 in league play.

“It was a great team win,” Lehigh coach Sarah Hendrix said. “Every member played a very crucial part. I am really happy for the team. We had a tough loss (Saturday) against Bucknell, and the team really bounced back, and we did well today to help and really support each other.”

The Mountain Hawks picked up the first point of the day with a pair of doubles victories. Megha Dania and twin sister Anushka Dania defeated Lafayette’s Olivia Boeckman and Melanie Sparhawk, 6-1. Hamsa Javagal and Junmoke James followed with a 6-2 win over Maureen McCormack and Eleanor Campbell.

Playing shorthanded due to player transfers and departures, the Mountain Hawks were unharmed by the subsequent default at No. 3 doubles.

“Making sure we solidify and lock in the doubles point is really important because we only have five players and need six for the whole lineup, so every point really counts,” Hendrix said. “Our ultimate goal is to beat Lafayette every single year, and to do it this way was really nice.”

In singles, Lehigh’s Junmoke James fell 6-2, 6-1 to Olivia Boeckman at No. 1.

Forced to default its No. 6 singles match, Lehigh knew it needed to take at least three of its five contested singles matches. Hamsa Javagal was the first to finish at No. 2. She defeated McCormack, 6-2, 6-2.

The freshman from Tennessee improved to 7-5 on the season and 2-2 in Patriot League play.

“I feel pretty good,” Javagal said. “I think I took some confidence from this match. I am just taking what I did from this match and trying to implement it into my next match.”

Anushka Dania picked up the other singles win, defeating Sparhawk, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4.

“It felt really good after a tough loss yesterday (to Bucknell) to bounce back,” Anushka Dania said.

James dropped her No. 1 match to Boeckman, 6-2, 6-1, and Brenda Cuadra fell to Campbell by the same score at No. 5.

The Mountain Hawks hope to ride this momentum into next weekend’s contests against Army and Boston — both at West Point — on Friday and Saturday.

“I think their competitive spirit and their will to win was definitely what set them apart today,” Hendrix said. “I think this sets the tone for the rest of the season going into Patriot League play and the next few weeks. This is a really good win. It is always good to get a win against Lafayette, especially in a close, tight win like we had today.”