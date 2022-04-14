For the 2022 fall semester, the Lehigh chapter of Sigma Phi Delta will be moving up onto the hill into a campus house.

Andrew Hernandez, ‘22, a member of Sigma Phi Delta, said getting a chapter house marks a milestone for the fraternity, as it has taken them a long time to achieve.

Sigma Phi Delta did not previously have a campus house because they were not officially part of the Interfraternity Council until the fall of 2021.

Although Hernandez said he wishes he could’ve lived in a chapter house during his time at Lehigh, he is excited for the younger members who will be able to.

“Having a house solidifies our place in Greek Life at Lehigh and IFC (Interfraternity Council),” Hernadez said. “It also unites all of our members because now we’re able to live with each other and be closer to one another.”

Nationally, Sigma Phi Delta is a professional-social fraternity of engineers. However, over the last few years, the Lehigh chapter has become more academically diverse, expanding beyond engineering.

Hernandez said he thinks having a house on the hill will increase the fraternity’s diversity and exposure to the student body.

Vice President of Sigma Phi Delta Alex Romanowski, ‘23, said back in 2018 their fraternity only had 30 to 40 members, most of whom were engineering majors. Now, the fraternity has around 70 members with students from many different disciplines.

“We are an engineering fraternity, social and professional, not for the engineering aspect but because (our members) took school seriously and the brotherhood was close,” Romanowski said. “Those were the things important to me.”

President Dom Encerti, ‘23, said the process has been two years in the making. The idea came about when he joined the fraternity as a freshman and voted to be a part of the Interfraternity Council. Their first step was submitting a proposal for why the chapter should be given university recognition with a campus house.

Come fall 2022, sophomore and junior members will call 96 Upper Sayre Park Road home.

“I’m really excited for the house,” Encerti said. “It is a common area for everyone to see one another, it forces social interaction, a quiet place to study, a permanent home for alumni. It’s great for us to have somewhere that physically represents the chapter.”