Lehigh University Productions held a Spring Carnival on the UC Front Lawn for students to have fun and enjoy the warmer weather.

The event took place on April 22 and featured food, music and a variety of booths hosted by student clubs, volunteers or outsourced vendors. Students played games to earn tickets that could be used to purchase prizes ranging from candy to LED Lights to hammocks. Other attractions included a mechanical bull, fortune telling and an inflatable obstacle race course.

Emily Randolph, ‘24, one of the event directors for University Productions, wanted to plan the event for students on campus to enjoy and engage with each other. Originally, she said she wanted to host the carnival during the fall semester but underestimated the amount of time planning took.

“The planning just started back in January while we were still on winter break – it was a lot of deciding what we wanted the carnival (to be like),” Randolph said. “We basically had to choose our vendors, see how much everything would be. We looked at food truck options, Lehigh dining options and then other vendors.”

The event proved to be popular as many booths created lines of 10 or more students and found themselves running out of tickets.

Alex Creamer, ‘25, took notice of how busy the carnival was. He said he thought the big turnout might have been partially attributed to the carnival being on the same day as many admissions tours.

“It’s great stuff man,” Creamer said. “It’s actually pretty nice and refreshing that the university goes out of their way to put all this stuff here.”

Despite the amount of people present, the vendors, like Jessie Reyes, ‘25, did not feel discouraged. Reyes volunteered for the sand art booth, which gave out clear plastic containers in various shapes such as shells and whales which students then filled with different colored sand. The booth gave students three tickets for participating and found that they sold out nearly an hour and a half after the event began.

“I think that at first, they did it for the tickets,” Reyes said. “When they realized how fun the sand art was, and the little things that we filled, they actually had a lot of fun with it.”

The carnival also allowed students to represent their clubs and their respective cultural backgrounds.

The Southeast Asia at Lehigh (SEAL) club’s booth featured a play on a Vietnamese fishing game where participants had to catch as many fish as possible within a minute. Participants then received prizes depending on how many fish they caught. The prizes included Choco Pies and sticker packs.

“It’s been good, we’ve actually had a lot of traction,” said Kellia Nguyen, ‘24, co-president of SEAL. “Obviously there’s a lot of students here, but it’s kind of nice to see everyone so interested in our Vietnamese fishing game because we’re so underrepresented here at Lehigh.”

Many students and those involved alike, expressed hopes that University Productions and Lehigh hold large-scale events similar to the carnival in the future.

“It should be something that’s done every semester,” Joshua Nsubaga, ‘25, said.

Nsubaga said that his favorite parts of the carnival included the food, people, the festive atmosphere and the inflatable obstacle race course.

“I totally think this is actually one of the best things they’ve done all year,” said Brian Nguyen, ‘22, co-president of SEAL. “This is a lot of fun, especially if the weather keeps holding up throughout most of the month and right before finals. It’s a good way to destress.”