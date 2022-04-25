Hazing reported at a Lehigh fraternity house

The Lehigh University Police Department received a report alleging hazing at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on Sunday at 1:43 a.m., according to LUPD’s Clery Crime/Fire Log.

LUPD entered the on-campus chapter house and saw students running toward the exit, according to Lehigh’s Student Organization Conduct Records.

The officers found several empty containers of Icy Hot which had been spread over the seats of folding chairs appearing like someone had been sitting in them, the record said.

LUPD also found several shovels along with garbage bags filled with dirt and alcohol in trash cans behind the house.

The incident is under investigation.