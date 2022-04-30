King Wing, a New Jersey native restaurant, known for its wings and ‘fat sandwiches,’ opened its first Pennsylvania location in Bethlehem.

Ali Kishar, managing partner of King Wing Bethlehem, said the business has been around for 13 years and began with two locations in New Jersey — the first opened in 2009 and the second around five years ago.

The restaurant opened its doors in Bethlehem on April 11, at 129 E. Third St.

“We’re confident that King Wing will do well and that we are serving the best chicken in the area,” Kishar said.

Kishar said their most popular menu items are the bone-in wings and the 10 different ‘fat sandwich’ options.

According to the menu, the fat sandwiches include variations of sandwiches with cheesesteaks, mozzarella sticks, french fries, chicken tenders, onion rings, jalepeño poppers, fried Oreos and fried Twinkies.

Kishar, an Allentown resident, said he opened King Wing Bethlehem with his business partner who is from New Jersey and more familiar with the New Jersey locations.

Andrew Rygiel, ‘24 at Rutgers University, said the King Wing location in Hillsborough, New Jersey, has been there for as long as he can remember.

“I definitely go for the food,” Rygiel said. “They have really good wings. I get the popcorn chicken and the honey hickory sauce is really good.”

Though Rygiel goes to school around 20 minutes away from King Wing, he said he usually orders it with friends as take-out when he’s home. He said that it’s not much of a sit-down restaurant, but they do have a few tables at the Hillsborough location.

Michael Speckhart, ‘24, said he has been to both the New Jersey and the new Bethlehem location.

“I probably go around once a month, like on a Saturday when I don’t have meals at my chapter house,” Speckhart said. “I usually get fried pickles as an appetizer and a cheesesteak.”

Though King Wing Bethlehem recently opened, Kishar said he and his business partner took over the location in October. It took around five months to acquire the proper licensing and permits to be able to open.

So far, Kishar said the new King Wing location is doing great.

“The kind of business and menu that we serve is more for young people, and Lehigh’s campus across the street (is) full of students (and) has a lot of potential for business,” Kishar said.

In the future, Kishar said they hope to open more locations. He said that they are planning on growing to open a fourth location and franchising in the future.

“I think that the food is really good, so I think that they definitely could expand to other places too,” Rygiel said.