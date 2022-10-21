Lehigh volleyball freshman relying on technique to find success

After five years of playing for the Metro Volleyball Club in Washington, D.C., transitioning to play volleyball at Lehigh was at first a difficult adjustment for freshman Natalie Luscomb.

However, Luscomb said once she was able to get used to a new coaching style, new teammates and being away from her family, she was able to find success.

Luscomb, a right side, was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week on Oct. 11 following her 20 kill and .368 hitting percentage performance during Lehigh’s two games of Patriot League play during the weekend of Oct. 7 and 8.

Luscomb recorded five blocks, nine kills and a .529 hitting percentage in Lehigh’s win against Loyola. She also recorded 11 kills and two blocks against Colgate.

“I feel like I worked really hard that week, and it was nice to be validated for it not only by the Patriot League but from my teammates too,” Luscomb said.

Luscomb said her success comes from the strong connection she has developed with her teammates outside of volleyball. She said this bond has helped them build chemistry during competition.

Luscomb said Lehigh’s win against Loyola on Oct. 7 was her favorite memory on the team so far.

“Everyone was fired up,” Luscomb said. “We were all cheering for everyone, which is a great feeling. Everyone was just getting excited for each other.”

At the beginning of the season, Luscomb said she struggled with learning a new blocking technique. She said perfecting the new footwork and timing was difficult for her, but now she has the hang of it, and it is paying off.

Coach Alexa Keckler said Luscomb has been an impact player for the team even as a freshman, and the award is well deserved.

“She is doing an excellent job dominating from the right side,” Keckler said. “She is a big block for our opponents to attack against, which we needed.”

Keckler said Luscomb is a focused, intense player, and she consistently goes out on the court to do her job.

Keckler said Luscomb’s power on the court distinguishes her from other players. She believes Luscomb will continue to find success on the court this season because she is a competitive and driven player with high expectations for herself.

Luscomb’s current hitting percentage sits at .266 on the season. Keckler said her goals for Luscomb are to raise her season hitting percentage to .275 and to get more touches on blocks per set.

Assistant coach Sarah Gomish said Luscomb has been a force since the first day she stepped into the gym.

“If you are heading into her block, you are losing that battle,” Gomish said.

Gomish said she doesn’t think Luscomb will settle for anything less than success.

Luscomb said she hopes to improve her individual skills while also helping the team make it into the Patriot League tournament this year.

“Right now, we just have to make the tournament,” Luscomb said. “Then, we will just see how far we go, because you never know who can win it.”

The Mountain Hawks (11-10, 2-7) will host Bucknell on Oct. 22 at Grace Hall and Lafayette on Oct. 23 for The Rivalry.