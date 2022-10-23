Students painted pumpkins while enjoying snacks on the Steps Lawn during University Productions’ Fall Fest to share in the fall spirit.

University Productions, a student-run club that puts on several large events throughout the year for the student body, held Fall Fest on Oct. 20.

Ayman Chowdhury, ‘25, was involved in planning this year’s festival. He said the club started planning the event at the beginning of the semester to ensure it would run successfully.

“It’s really important for us to maximize everyone’s enjoyment,” he said. “We try to put everything we can into an event.”

Chowdhury said they wanted to hold the event as a way for students to relieve midterm stress.

Local businesses like tarot card readers and a caricature artist had tables at the event, in addition to students and clubs.

“There haven’t been many big events on campus, and I am really just excited for us to unfold this event and see how it goes and just seeing the faces of everyone that comes by,” Chowdhury said. “I think everyone’s really going to love it.”

Chowdhury said they hoped to plan an event that allowed students to stop in between their other commitments to allow them to come for as long or little time as they wanted.

Maya Miserlian, ‘25, said she stopped by the festival when she was leaving the library for the day and saw some of her friends were there.

“I think University Productions should have more events like these throughout the semester,” Miserlian said.

Other University Productions events include excursions to locations away from campus, but Chowdhury said an event like Fall Fest is more flexible for students to participate in.

Nicole Cestone, ‘25, said this event helped raise spirits during a lull in the middle of the semester.

“My favorite part of the event was either the caricatures or the pumpkin painting,” Cestone said.

Both students felt the club achieved their goal and brought the campus energy up after the drag of exams and mid-semester fatigue.

Cestone said this was her second University Productions event — her first was the Fetty Wap concert last fall.

While Chowdhury said plans for a spring concert have not been finalized for this year, they are listening to student’s ideas about who they want to see.

“All I can say for now is that it is going to be really big,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury said all of University Productions’ members are passionate about ensuring these events are the best they can be for the Lehigh community. He said they are looking to add more directors to help plan more events and brainstorm new ideas.