Edit desk: My favorite spots on campus

Ever since I first stepped onto Lehigh’s campus as a high school junior on an ice-cold day in 2020, it immediately felt like home.

As I walked through campus, I pictured how the next four years of my life would look here: the people I would meet, the memories I would make and the experiences I would have.

Nearly two years later, I am now a sophomore studying journalism at Lehigh, creating the memories and having the experiences that I dreamed of since I first visited. As I enter the second half of my third semester at Lehigh, I am reflecting on the places at Lehigh that have shaped my college experience so far.

Here are my top five favorite spots on campus:

5) Third Floor Palmer, Lower Cents

My freshman year dorm, the place where it all started. I remember when my parents first dropped me off in room 301, and I knew nobody. Now, it’s safe to say that I met my best friends for life here. The relationships that I formed with the individuals on my floor were truly one of a kind, and I will forever be grateful to be a part of such a close-knit group of friends.

My floormates and I did everything together, from movie nights in my dorm to hours in FML studying and enjoying each other’s company. The community that Palmer gave me is something that I could not imagine my life without.

4) Coppee Hall

Coppee Hall is where I discovered my passion for journalism. While I had always had an interest in journalism, I originally applied to Lehigh as a biology major in the hopes of pursuing a career in physical therapy.

I joined The Brown and White during my first semester at Lehigh to meet new people and continue my interest in writing. But from the moment I left my first meeting, I knew this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

The magic of the newsroom intrigued me, making me feel like I was a part of something meaningful, as if I was making an impact on campus.

When I decided to major in journalism, Coppee Hall became my second home. I have classes there, I have meetings there and I sometimes even use the place to study.

Helping me discover my true interests, Coppee Hall is one of my favorite places at Lehigh.

3) Linderman Library

Linderman Library is the building that made me fall in love with Lehigh on that cold February day. I remember entering the rotunda and immediately feeling like I had just walked into Hogwarts. It was then that I knew I needed to attend Lehigh.

Now as a student, Linderman is my escape. At school, it feels like things are moving a million miles an hour, and I find it is essential to check in on yourself once in a while. Though I do not go to Linderman often, whenever I need a quiet moment to myself I find myself there.

2) Chandler-Ullmann Hall, Third Floor

While I have never had a class in Chandler-Ullmann, I find myself spending a great deal of time there.

I first discovered the third floor Math Help Center during finals week of my first semester, and I have been using it as a study space ever since.

Coming to Chandler-Ullmann means heading to the vending machine to get a Diet Coke and Peanut M&Ms, writing with colorful chalk and studying with friends.

My friends and I have spent many late nights here ordering Wawa together and rolling each other around on the wheeled chairs whenever we need a study break.

While it is easy to associate the stress of exam weeks with Chandler-Ullmann, to me, it is where I have made unforgettable memories with friends. It reminds me that we are all in this together.

1)Fairchild-Martindale Library

FML is by far my favorite place at Lehigh because it is not only a place to study, but it is a place to socialize as well.

FML has become a comfortable place for me. Whenever I walk onto the louder side on the second-floor, I am always greeted by a familiar face. I often run into friends who I have not seen in a while, which is refreshing.

I have spent many late nights and early mornings in FML, but for some reason I never get sick of it.

Even if I don’t have a lot of work to get done, FML is a great place to catch up with friends and grab a snack at The Grind.

It is a campus crossroads where people stop in between classes, meet for group projects or even just keep their friends company. There is not a day that goes by that I do not stop by FML, and that is why it is my favorite place at Lehigh.