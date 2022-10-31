Update (11:25 a.m): According to a second Hawkwatch notification, sent at 10:54 a.m., The City of Bethlehem has completed its testing and water service has been restored to campus. There should be no other impact to campus.

The City of Bethlehem has a water main break located north of Lehigh’s Asa Packer campus, and a Hawkwatch notification sent out today at 9:50 a.m. notified the campus community about possible loss of water in campus buildings.

Water mains are underground pipes which supply water to buildings.

The City is in the process of making repairs and closing valves, according to the Hawkwatch notification.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.