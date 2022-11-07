The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store.

Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.

“A day like this is golden for me, because I can put my stuff outside and people know who I am,” store owner Michele Jurkowski said.

The store — located at 1421 Center St. — sells clothing, shoes, handbags, belts, jewelry and other accessories.

Jurkowski said her love of clothing started long before the store opened in September.

Growing up with a single mother, Jurkowski wore hand-me-downs and second hand clothing, which she said she was always excited to receive. Her love of second-hand clothing remained as she grew older, and she said she would get excited to find expensive or rare pieces at a discounted price.

Jurkowski is not only the store’s owner. She operates every aspect of the store alone. She said this includes running the store; washing, ironing and tagging clothes; and working on the website.

Posters advertising the store were put up at Lehigh and Moravian universities. Jurkowski said Lehigh students frequently come to the store.

Initially, Jurkowski said she expected her customers to be college-aged, but she has seen an older demographic frequenting the store.

In addition, she said there has been a high demand for plus-size clothing. The store currently has sections for x-small, small, medium, large, x-large and plus-size clothing.

Customer Freda Ginsberg heard about The 330 Thrift after seeing a sign advertising it while driving.

Ginsberg said she chooses to shop at thrift stores because of the benefits of upcycling and reusing clothes. She said thrift stores offer bargains, variety and the opportunity to try new brands.

“It’s a beautiful little store,” Ginsberg said. “It’s very ‘boutiquey’ inside and it’s really nice to have plus-sizes. That’s something incredibly rare in a thrift store.”

Each month, Jurkowski seeks out items specifically for week-long themes. In October, the store had a football themed week. In November, it will have a college and university theme.

The store has also used social media to make Outfit of the Day posts with inspiration for outfits created from thrifted items. Jurkowski said the posts are meant to show that customers can put together an entire outfit when shopping at a thrift store.

All of the clothes Jurkowski gets for the store, whether they be her own clothes, donations or items she buys, are washed, line-dried, ironed and then organized on racks in her basement.

When looking to replace items, she first discounts them further or keeps them to put out for the next season.

She said any donations the store receives and cannot be sold are donated back to the public.

Melanie Strange, a Bethlehem resident and friend of Jurkowski, donated clothing items to the store from her daughter’s closet. Strange said she heard about The 330 Thrift on Facebook from a friend who was promoting the store for Jurkowski.

“I think it’s great,” Strange said. “I love a good thrift store, and knowing the owner makes you even want to help a little bit more — help a friend.”

Moving forward, Jurkowski said she doesn’t want the store to be just a successful business.

Despite its small size, she hopes to hold more private events where friends come to shop.

“I want it to be known that you can come here and buy something that you know is of good quality for a reasonable price,” Jurkowski said.