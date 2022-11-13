Lehigh women’s basketball falls to Minnesota on buzzer-beater

The Mountain Hawks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers engaged in a back-and-forth affair on the basketball court, but in the end the Gophers came out on top when freshman Mara Braun hit a buzzer-beater three to give Minnesota a 101-99 victory.

Even though the game ended in loss for the Mountain Hawks (1-2), there were bright spots over the course of the match up for Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks shot 55.9% from the field and an impressive 46.4% from three on 13/28 shooting from behind the arc, showing strength in all corners of the court.

The Mountain Hawks’ explosive offensive output was largely due to the individual performances by junior Mackenzie Kramer and senior Frannie Hottinger. Both put up double-doubles, as Kramer ended the night with 26 points and 11 assists and Hottinger had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Lehigh turned over the basketball 22 times to the Gophers, opposed to Minnesota’s 11. One of Lehigh’s 22 turnovers also came in the last 10 seconds which gave Minnesota the chance for a last second shot.

Lehigh ended the first quarter with a 25-20 lead. The Golden Gophers fought back in the second quarter, but the Mountains Hawks were still able to go into halftime with a 42-39 lead. The third quarter consisted of the Mountain Hawks scoring 33 and the Gophers scoring 30, which left the Mountain Hawks with a 75-69 lead heading into the final quarter.

The game remained very tightly contested throughout the final quarter, but Lehigh was able to hold onto the lead until 1:15 left in the game. The final minute saw five different lead changes.

With 1.7 seconds left in the game, Kramer hit a fadeaway jumper to put Lehigh up by one. Unfortunately for the Mountain Hawks, Braun knocked down a contested three from the wing to win the game for Minnesota. Braun ended the game with 34 points and was a large reason for the Minnesota victory.

Lehigh women’s basketball’s next game will be at home at Stabler Arena against Bloomsburg on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.