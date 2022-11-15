Junior wrestler Michael Beard’s first season with Lehigh is underway, and the former Nittany Lion is prepared to make an impact.

Beard transferred to Lehigh University from Pennsylvania State University last May and has gotten off to a 4-0 start as a Mountain Hawk.

The All-American wrestler from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, attended Malvern Prep where he was a three-time National Prep Champion and named captain. Beard qualified for the NCAA tournament as a freshman and placed seventh in the 197 weight class on his trip to nationals. Beard was 18-8 in two seasons competing with the Nittany Lions.

“Once I entered the transfer portal, Lehigh stood out,” Beard said. “The academics, location, and the team’s coaching staff were the biggest factors.”

He said his transition to campus has been smooth, as he has met many like-minded individuals and received assistance from the coaching staff.

Upon arrival at Lehigh, Beard was greeted by a familiar face, senior teammate Luca Frinzi. Frinzi and Beard met in high school, as they both wrestled in nearby towns in Pennsylvania. The NWCA Scholar All-American said Beard is an energetic and charismatic person.

“Michael (Beard) is awesome to have in the room and it’s very rare to see him without a smile on his face,” Frinzi said. “Aside from his personality, he’s a phenomenal wrestler and a great addition to the team who will help bring Lehigh Wrestling up a notch.”

Frinzi said Lehigh has always been right there with the top teams in the nation, and he believes Beard will play a key role in bringing them to the next level.

Beard’s wrestling career at Lehigh kicked off with the annual Brown and White meet on Oct. 28. Beard said he thought the opportunity to watch teammates face off against each other was exciting.

With three years of eligibility, Beard’s contribution to the wrestling team is just getting started. Beard was redshirted during his first year with Penn State and joined the rotation as a sophomore.

Freshman Kimo Leia was a state qualifier and champion of the California Invitational in 2021. Leia said he had the chance to hang out with Beard when he first arrived at Lehigh.

“Beard is a really cool guy,” Leia said. “He contributes with hard work and dedication and is always there to be a partner around his size.”

Lehigh Wrestling will face a significant test on Dec. 4 against Beard’s former university. Last year, Penn State was victorious as the No. 2 team rallied behind Carter Starocci to defeat No. 22 Lehigh.

“It’s always a really good dual,” Beard said. “This year I’m going to wrestle a guy I’m familiar with.”

Before the matchup, Beard said he will prepare by clearing his mind and eating well, sticking with his pregame routine that’s been effective for years.

As the season continues, Beard said he looks to continue to improve, helping the team achieve their goals. Lehigh Wrestling will face off Nov. 19 at the University of Pittsburgh.