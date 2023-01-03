Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report.

Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students.

Jordan Serulneck, owner of Seven Sirens, told NBC News that Kohberger would sit at the bar by himself “observing and watching.”

According to the NBC News report, Kohberger would ask the female staff or customers who they were with at the brewery and where the women lived. Serulneck said if the women blew Kohberger off, “he would get upset with them a little bit.”

According to NBC News, the brewery’s ID system had notes about Kohberger’s behavior.

“Staff put in there, ‘Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him,’” Serulneck told NBC News. “‘He’ll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable.’”

According to DeSales University’s statement on Kohberger’s arrest, Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree from DeSales in 2020 and later completed his graduate studies in June 2022.

“We are devastated by this senseless tragedy,” the statement read. “We also recognize the impact this news can have on our community’s well-being. DeSales has expanded counseling services for students, faculty, and staff.”

Kohberger’s visits to Seven Sirens were months ago, Serulneck told NBC News — likely when Kohberger was a student at DeSales.

According to NBC News, Serulneck said he approached Kohberger during his final visit to speak with him about being respectful and not causing any issues at the brewery. Serulneck said Kohberger was taken aback.

“‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’” Serulneck told NBC News, imitating Kohberger. “‘You totally have me confused.’”

According to NBC News, Serulneck said Kohberger had one beer and left. He never returned to the brewery.

According to a CNN report, Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County on Dec. 30 on a warrant for first-degree murder charges issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

In a press conference on Jan. 3, Pennsylvania State Police did not reveal details about how Kohberger was tracked to Pennsylvania but said they sent roughly 50 officers to ensure he could not escape the arrest.

Major Christopher Paris said multiple windows were broken as they approached Kohberger’s home in Chestnuthill Township, where he was reported to have lived with his parents.

Paris said multiple items were seized from the home, along with a white Hyundai Elantra vehicle as part of the Idaho investigation.

“I did not imagine the investigation would lead to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims, their friends, the community of Moscow and the University of Idaho.”

The Brown and White will update this story as more information becomes available.