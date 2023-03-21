Lehigh women’s lacrosse has senior attacker Emma Eberhardt to thank for helping win six of their last eight games.

This season, Eberhardt has recorded 17 goals and nine assists, while also recording the second-most draw controls on the team. To round off her accolades, she is tied for 10th in program history in career assists, of which she has 57.

During Eberhardt’s junior year, she started all 18 games, leading the Mountain Hawks with 45 goals and finishing sixth in the Patriot League. She also collected 82 draw controls last season, which is the second-most in program history.

When reflecting on her success, Eberhardt said she holds the utmost gratitude for her team.

“We are truly a family,” Eberhardt said. “Being able to work toward a common goal with people that you genuinely care about and love is the best. Having that camaraderie in college has been incredible.”

Eberhardt said the team doesn’t have traditional captains but is instead led by the seniors and fifth years, which makes the team more cohesive.

Senior attacker Gabby Schneider, a frequent starter alongside Eberhardt, said everyone looks up to Eberhardt because she’s a great player, a vocal leader and a hard worker.

Schneider said Eberhardt has made a significant difference in draw controls, filling a missing role since some of the team’s seniors graduated. Schneider said the team benefits from more opportunities to possess the ball because of Eberhardt.

“She is one of the best teammates and friends that you could possibly have, and she puts her heart and soul into this program every day, and it really shows both on and off the field,” Schneider said. “I am super proud and humbled to be her teammate.”

Junior attacker Olivia Memeger said she has looked up to Eberhardt the past three years, as she thinks Eberhardt gives valuable feedback to younger players and is a big source of support. Memeger recalls when Eberhardt assisted her first goal, Eberhardt was more excited than she was.

Not only is she supportive, but Memeger said she considers Eberhardt one of the most competitive players on the field.

“I would hate to be on the other team,” Memeger said. “She wants to win and works really hard but also has fun while playing and never takes anything too seriously.”

Beyond her career on the field, Eberhardt has been named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll in both her sophomore and junior year.

She credits her ability to thrive in all aspects of college to the support from her team.

“I feel like I owe everything to my teammates,” Eberhardt said. “I’m excited to go to practice every day and get better and compete against them and with them.”

As a neuroscience major, Eberhardt said she eventually wants to go into biotechnology, which she hopes may lead her to a warmer climate than her Boston hometown.

She is leaving the door open for her post-graduation plans, but is considering staying at Lehigh for a fifth year to play one more lacrosse season while pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

“I think a business master’s would be pretty helpful,” Eberhardt said. “Being able to play lacrosse (at the same time) would be awesome.”

Lehigh women’s lacrosse will compete on March 25, facing Navy at home.