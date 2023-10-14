Lehigh football senior linebacker and captain Mike DeNucci’s impact this season extends beyond his 13 team-leading tackles, as he is fostering a sense of camaraderie within the team by mentoring the underclassmen linebackers.

When DeNucci’s college football career began, he said he looked up to and learned from fellow linebackers Pete Haffner, ‘21, and Nate Norris, ‘22.

Now, as a senior, the younger linebackers on the team said they look up to DeNucci and lean on his experience and passion for the game.

DeNucci said football has always been a big part of his life.

“I can’t even remember a time when I didn’t play football,” DeNucci said. “I started playing when I first learned to walk as a baby.”

His early introduction to the game was greatly influenced by his father and his older brother, who was a linebacker at Boston College. Because his brother is two years older, DeNucci said he started going to his games at a young age and developed a love for football.

Sophomore linebacker Tyler Ochojski said he has learned more about the schematics of the defense from DeNucci.

“I am truly a sponge around him because the elite level he plays at is something I aspire to reach,” Ochojski said. “He has always been the first one to keep me humble and the first one to pick me up when things go wrong.”

Ochojski said the linebackers stand out as a tight-knit group. He said they all care about each other and have respect for one another.

First-year linebacker William Parton agrees and said DeNucci has had a great impact on him and the way he plays.

“(DeNucci) has changed the way I play from a mental standpoint,” Parton said. “He is an extremely smart and physical player, and during our defensive periods, when I’m on the field, he’s right there on the sidelines, observing me, telling me where I can improve and what needs to be adjusted.”

Still, Ochojski said DeNucci places importance on his relationships with every player on the team, not just the players he mentors in the linebacker corps.

He said DeNucci is always spending time and messing around with all the players on the team, positively impacting the team dynamic with his presence.

DeNucci said he has the opportunity to not only be a coach to the younger players but also a friend.

“Being a friend to everyone, especially the linebackers, is important because we spend so much time together, whether it’s analyzing game film or doing lifts,” DeNucci said. “The biggest part is not just being on the field together, but it’s about going out to dinner together, studying together or just doing those little things that friends do.”

He said one of the best parts of being a captain is knowing that the rest of the team, as well as the coaching staff, look to him as “that person.”

By this he means when he was voted as team captain, it reflected that the team believes in him and that he can be a great leader both on and off the field. However, even though he has the title of captain, DeNucci believes every player bares the responsibility of being a leader.

Still, that is not to say that DeNucci does not step up when he is needed.

Parton said playing in his first football game at the college level made him nervous, but knowing that DeNucci and the rest of the team had his back made it a lot easier. He said DeNucci’s dedication and appreciation for the sport is evident to all who watch him.

“Having him take me in under his wing has been amazing, and obviously he is a talented player,” Parton said. “Everyone looks up to him, not just at Lehigh but football players in general.”