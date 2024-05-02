Memeger’s love for lacrosse holds post graduation

With 112 goals, 51 assists and a ranking among the leaders in multiple offensive statistics in Lehigh women’s lacrosse program history, senior attacker Olivia Memeger has acquired just about every individual accolade you could imagine.

She was named first team All-Patriot League in 2023 and second team All-Patriot League in 2024.

While still in pursuit of a Patriot League title, Memeger has made the most of her time as a student athlete.

What more could the game of lacrosse give her?

Her playing career may be winding down, but Memeger is not done with the sport she loves. Memeger, who made the Patriot League academic honor roll each of her first three years at Lehigh, hopes to coach women’s lacrosse after she graduates.

Four years ago, it took an 80-degree summer visit and a gut feeling for Memeger to commit to Lehigh, about 50 miles from her hometown of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. However, her time in Bethlehem may not be finished.

When asked if she would be open to coaching at Lehigh as an assistant coach, Memeger smiled and said, “Of course. Go Mountain Hawks!”

Memeger said the idea of becoming a coach has always been in the back of her mind. She credits her coaches at Lehigh for letting her know coaching could be an option.

“I want to keep it in my life as long as possible,” Memeger said.

One of those coaches, Nicole Grote, associate coach and director of recruiting, sees all the qualities of a successful coach in Memeger.

“She has a great lacrosse IQ,” Grote said. “She’s always trying to think a step ahead. As a coach, it’s really nice to chat with her and have a plan with her because she’s so invested in figuring out what the defender wants to do.”

Memeger has been obsessed with the technical aspects of lacrosse ever since she first stepped on a field. She said her background in basketball and soccer helped her understand concepts across sports and have a leg up on defenders.

This season, Memeger is 10th in the Patriot League with 2.5 goals per game.

Memeger’s offensive prowess and high lacrosse IQ aren’t the only reasons Grote believes she will thrive in her post-college career.

Grote said she has also taken more of a leadership role as her Lehigh career progressed, something that was not always natural for her. In the past, Memeger focused on leading by example, now she has taken it upon herself to lead vocally as well.

“She always has a joke for everyone, that’s awesome to see,” Grote said. “She is on the field more than anyone, she is there before practice, after practice. If she could stay on the field she would, her dedication to the game is very impactful.”

While Memeger may have a joke for everyone, she’ll always have one for her senior teammate and roommate, Hayley Hunt. According to Hunt, Memeger and Hunt battle for the title of funniest on the team, but their relationship is even deeper than that.

They met in middle school when they played for the same club lacrosse team. Although they did not stay in contact after their brief tenure as teammates, their friendship rekindled when Hunt transferred to Lehigh during their sophomore year.

“We’re super close, we’re kind of very similar,” Hunt said. “It’s developed into almost like she’s my sister in a sense. We’re really similar and a lot of people think that we’re related.”

Memeger said she and Hunt battle every day to be the funnier of the two, but Hunt begrudgingly admitted Memeger is the funniest person she knows.

Hunt thinks Memeger’s personality, alongside her immense knowledge of the game, will suit her well in her coaching career after college. This echoes similar praises that Grote said about her work ethic.

“Whenever she’s on the field, you definitely feel her presence,” Memeger said. “She’s very vocal. You’ll often catch her leading the attackers through different plays. When the play starts, she’s telling people where to go. She’s directing traffic essentially on the attack. If no one else knows what play is going on in the attacking end, you can count on her knowing it for sure.”

Her love and knowledge of the game is how Memeger wants to be remembered after she graduates. Her message to the team in future years is clear — don’t lose sight of what’s important.

“I think just deep down how much I love the game and how fun I think the game is,” Memeger said. “Playing as a kid and growing up was all just fun. It was just a game.”

Where exactly Memeger ends up after Lehigh remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say her fervent passion and knowledge of lacrosse along with her joking personality will follow her the whole way.