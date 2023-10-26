There are mixed feelings about campus tours during exam periods, as they often frequent Linderman Library. This is a popular study spot and staple university attraction, meaning these two groups are forced to collide.

Boas Nadav-Manes, a university librarian, said he understands admissions bringing tours into Linderman because it is one of Lehigh’s most beautiful and iconic buildings, making it a “highly popular” and “beloved” spot for learning and visiting.

“Our community here at Lehigh is really, really excited about this building, which is why we are open to the public as well,” Nadav-Manes said.

He said having buildings open to the public is not something all colleges are willing to do, but it’s important to Lehigh that everyone has an interaction with Linderman.

Marley Dalessio, ‘27, said she usually doesn’t find the tours bothersome, however, when there are constant tours walking in, she can’t help but become distracted.

“Being in the library for midterm exams sometimes becomes harder to concentrate with the constant influx of new faces and voices in the library every day, especially because it’s usually very quiet,” Dalessio said.

Nadav-Manes said attempting not to interrupt students who are working is the main priority of the library staff. Therefore, he said there are policies surrounding noise, picture-taking, and ensuring guests are respectful and quiet.

He said the librarians are committed to maintaining the space as a comfortable place to fully prepare for class assignments.

To ensure the library is operating in the best interest of the students, he said declining community event requests or scheduling them at times when students are less present has been part of the solution.

Will Wrede, ‘27, said it becomes easy to lose focus while in Linderman as campus tours surge before college application season.

He said the uptick in college tours during these times can be explained by the Nov. 1 deadline for early decision applicants.

Wrede said while tours can be disruptive, he doesn’t mind because he is able to look back and remember when he was in a similar position. He said one of his most memorable moments on a Lehigh tour was walking through Linderman.

“When I see parents taking photos and saying how pretty the library is I always think back to how I was just like those families,” Wrede said.

Sophie Appel, ‘25, an admissions tour guide, said she always makes a lighthearted joke during her tours, advising prospective students that if they ever come to Lehigh and find themselves in Linderman from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., crowds of people like themselves tend to stroll through.

“This season I have given around 13 tours, and for the most part every tour guide works to space out each session, but there is usually some overlap as the lengths of each tour can vary,” Appel said.

She said there are currently 62 tour guides, about 10 of whom work each day during the week to navigate prospective students and families through campus.

Almost every day of November includes student-guided tours, according to the university website.

Nadav-Manes said there are many other study spaces across the library system, like the Fairchild-Martindale Library, the Computing Center and even spaces within Linderman that are not as close to the tour paths.

The Student Library Advisory Board is one way students can give feedback and connect with students throughout the year to improve library conditions, Nadav-Manes said.

This board currently has about 10 members and is open to new students who are interested in sharing ideas and insight into how Lehigh’s libraries function and innovate.