A HawkWatch alert was sent to the campus community on Oct. 29 after four students reported being chased by an unknown male near campus.

According to the university-wide alert, the students stated they were leaving Starbucks on the 500 block of East Third Street around 12:58 p.m. when they heard a male voice yell “Run!”

“The male chased them on Fillmore Street, the Greenway, and south on Polk Street to Fourth Street,” the alert reads.

While running away, one of the student’s slippers fell off, according to the alert, and it was found by police on the 400 block of Polk Street.

The male did not catch up to the students, they no longer saw him once they reached campus and “no physical contact or assault occurred,” according to the alert.

Lehigh police are currently trying to identify and locate the individual, and the university wrote anyone with information should contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 610-865-7187 or Lehigh police at 610-758-4200.