After a strong 2022-23 campaign under first-time head coach Addie Micir, Lehigh women’s basketball looks to use the versatility of its new roster to build on this momentum.

The team finished third in the Patriot League last season with a record of 12-6 and an overall record of 17-14.

As Lehigh prepares for the upcoming season, the team is set to play 11 non-league and 18 league games.

Micir confirmed they will maintain their distinctive style from last season, emphasizing playing at a fast pace on the court.

With preseason beginning almost a month ago, the team has been focused on taking it one day at a time. Micir said the goal of practice is to learn and grow.

“We take it day to day because we want this team to be 1% better than they were yesterday,” Micir said. “We want to put ourselves in a position to win games by being competitive and scrappy.”

This season, Lehigh will return nine players while adding six newcomers.

Senior guard Maddie Albrecht said her main priority is to make sure the new players feel comfortable adjusting to the new environment.

Micir said a challenge of every new season is getting the team connected as one. She said the team plays a motion offense, where they make reads based on each other’s strengths, so it is important they navigate who does what well and how the team can play together.

Junior guard Kaylee Van Eps said the team had a lot of chemistry last season and she is looking to further develop a strong foundation of unity.

Micir said chemistry is fundamental to on-the-court success in the system that the team plays.

Van Eps said the 11 non-league games help the team prepare and create chemistry, which continues into Patriot League games.

In the non-league games, Micir’s goal is for the team to start identifying what they excel at.

“We get to play against teams that are bigger, faster, stronger than us that play maybe a different style than us and it will challenge us to figure out who we are,” Micir said. “We want to figure it out in the nonconference so by the time Patriot League play comes along, we can really lean on our strengths.”

The Mountain Hawks’ leading scorers from last season, Mackenzie Kramer and Frannie Hottinger, graduated last spring. The two players contribute to Lehigh’s 70.5 average in points per game.

The loss of Kramer and Hottinger leaves a void the team is determined to fill collectively.

Albrecht said every player is now stepping into new roles and learning how to play without the teammates they lost.

“As a senior, I now have a bigger leadership role where I have been focusing more on using my voice and leading by example,” Albrecht said.

Micir said there is a lot of excitement within the team and each player has become very focused on the opportunity to have more playing time on the court. She said more players are going to get touches on the ball this year, and they will have a more balanced offensive stat sheet.

Van Eps said Lehigh has an advantage of being able to put people anywhere on the court.

“There will be more versatility in different playing styles and positions, so a new person could be the one leading scorer one game and a different person the next game,” Van Eps said. “We want to lean on each other and recognize that everyone has the ability to compete.”

The Mountain Hawks will start their season at Stabler Arena against East Stroudsburg on Nov. 6.