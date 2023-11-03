In a torrential downpour at Goodman Stadium on Oct. 14, Lehigh football squared off against Georgetown. The crowd attempted to take cover in the rain-soaked stands to no avail. The constant sound of rain pelting the metal stands was heard across the stadium. Then, a sound emerged. A rallying cry.

Then another, followed by chant after chant.

Despite being down numerous cheerleaders and wearing thick rain ponchos, the cheer team’s elating school spirit echoed throughout the stadium, battling through the rain and unruly conditions.

For the cheer team, bad weather conditions are just another recurring hurdle to overcome.

In last year’s edition of “The Rivalry” on Nov. 18, Lehigh took on Lafayette at Fisher Stadium in frigid conditions: minus 28 degrees with swirling frost winds.

Sophomore cheerleader Chloe Shriber recalled the challenges of performing at that game and praised the team’s perseverance through the rough weather conditions.

She said wearing only their uniforms and long pants, they faced the cold and energized the crowd throughout the game.

“We couldn’t start our warm-ups until a certain time (because of the cold),” Shriber said. “However, I feel like we’re usually able to manage the weather pretty well — it’s usually really hot, or when it’s cold we put on layers.”

Shriber said she had a prediction at the start of this football season: pouring rain during at least one game of the year. Unfortunately for the cheer team, she was spot-on.

That game was Lehigh’s football game against Georgetown, where the cheerleaders were blanketed by sheets of heavy rain.

Shriber was not in attendance for the game, but first-year cheerleader Sydney Ellis was.

Ellis said the pouring rain caused adjustments to the cheer routine and difficulties keeping their spirit and performance up.

“We weren’t even allowed to have our poms (at the Lehigh-Georgetown game) because it was so rainy and they would get soaking wet,” Ellis said. “Our entire uniform changes — we wear a sweatsuit, sweatpants, a hoodie and a poncho instead of our typical skirt and cheer shell and liner.”

Despite the conditions, Ellis said they figured out a way to push through.

But with high-flying stunts being a part of practices and routines, the risk of injury is always present for cheerleading teams at all levels.

A recent incident at practice resulted in the injuries of Shriber and sophomore Jane Manning, both injuries knocking the duo out of commission for an extended time.

Shriber suffered a mild concussion and missed multiple practices but expects to return before the end of the football season. Manning suffered a broken ankle and underwent surgery, ending her fall season.

“(Shriber) should be back soon,” sophomore Hannah Rosenel said. “But (Manning) broke her ankle in a few different spots, and we don’t think she’s going to be coming back before football season is over.”

With a roster of only 15 cheerleaders total, the loss of two teammates to injuries is magnified, Rosenel said.

Her teammates’ versatility in positions has allowed the team to overcome the injuries, she said.

“There are people on the team who can do both a base and flyer position,” Rosenel said. “If we’re at a game and someone can’t show up or there is an emergency, we’ll do individual stunts or have someone fill in for them.”

She said the team’s adaptability creates flexibility in the cheer routines, with individual stunts or group pyramids being interchangeable by game.

The team has added more pyramids to their routine but found it difficult to put them into practice with the recent injuries, as every individual position in the pyramid is crucial to its success.

In the face of all obstacles, Ellis said the Lehigh cheer team continues to energize the student body.

“If we’re given a challenge, we just overcome (it) and work together,” Ellis said. “We’ve clearly shown and proven that we can adapt and move forward as a team.”