Students in Greek houses reveal dining reality

Greek life makes up one of the most prominent organizations at Lehigh. As of Fall 2022, 21.7% of Lehigh undergraduates were part of a Greek organization. Of those 1,230 Greek students, 600 of them lived in a residential chapter house.

According to the Office of Student Involvement, no meals are provided to students of any chapter on Saturdays. Additionally, 15 of the 18 recognized chapters don’t provide lunch on Sundays and 10 of the 18 chapters don’t provide dinner on Fridays.

Sara Runyon, the assistant dean and director of student involvement, said each on-campus chapter facility has the opportunity to provide an in-house meal plan where designated chefs provide food for each house that is directly operated by the organizations.

She said students who live in the chapter facilities participate in those meal plans, all of which do not provide students with meals on the weekends.

While the formal meals prepared by chefs at each house are limited on weekends, each of the houses — besides Chi Psi, which provides no in-house meal plan — supplies students with snacks, drinks and leftovers at all times.

Allison Connuck, ‘26, is the steward for her sorority, meaning she’s the main point of contact between the chef for the house and the girls in the sorority.

On weekends, she said members of the sorority go out to dinner, get food delivered or make use of the leftovers to make their own meals. She said the lack of meals can be a financial burden, and she estimates she spends around $20 a week on food.

“I know a lot of people’s meal plans are paid for by their parents through tuition and aid, and a lot of times getting your own food through restaurants is them paying themselves,” Connuck said. “I think because of that people feel less compelled to go out and buy food.”

Molly Smith, ‘26, a member of another sorority, said about half of the members living in the house eat leftovers.

“Around 25% (of the in-house members) will DoorDash, which is not cost-effective at all, and then the other members will snack on things and fend for themselves,” Smith said.

She said she typically spends a lot of money on meals because food delivery service orders become expensive with added fees.

Having food delivered for each of the four meals that aren’t provided adds up, Smith said, so she tries to balance between eating the leftovers and ordering food.

“At the end of the day, given that we’re college students that are already paying a lot just to be part of the chapter, having to pay extra for food on the weekends is just inconvenient,” Smith said.

She said members tend to spend substantially more time at the chapter house on weekends, and it’s a hassle to not have meals provided.

On weekdays, she said people are typically out on campus for class, so it’s easier to get food from on-campus dining locations.

Runyon said links to the cost of membership pages are provided to students during recruitment, which breaks down all the meal plans, the cost and when food will be provided for each chapter.

“Before we join we know about the food situation, so I think it’s something that everyone just kind of accepts once they decide they’re going to live in the house,” Connuck said.

Smith said she felt like the meal plan situation wasn’t fully disclosed and the discussions mainly focused on how good the meal plans were, especially in comparison to the ones available through Lehigh Dining.

“The food is much better quality, and it’s so much healthier, and we only ever talked about that aspect of it,” Smith said. “I just never really knew about (the lack of meals on weekends). It’s not like people lied to us about it — we just barely even talked about it.”

Connuck said despite the lack of weekend meals, she likes her meal plan.

“Even though there’s less, it’s such better quality, it’s healthier, and (the chef) takes our input and listens to what we want,” Connuck said.

Runyon said for those who do not feel their Greek organization provides them with enough food, there are smaller university plans for purchase.

She also said there are resources available for Greek life students who are potentially struggling with the cost of paying for meals.

“Folks who are struggling with food insecurity can use resources available through the Health and Wellness Center,” Runyon said. “We’re also happy to talk with students about how we can best get them access to the food they’re looking for or food that they need.”