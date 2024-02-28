The Lehigh men’s basketball team fell to Boston University in overtime 64-62 after allowing a second-half comeback at Stabler Arena on Wednesday night.

Junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the way for Lehigh (12-16, 9-8 PL) with 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Additionally, senior forward Dominic Parolin had 18 and junior guard Keith Higgins added 8.

Boston (14-16, 9-8 PL) was led in scoring by first-year guard Kyrone Alexander, who had 18 points and the game-winning layup. Additionally, senior guard Miles Brewster had 15 and senior guard Miles Brewster had 12.

Lehigh built out a lead steadily throughout the first half and led by as much as 12 with 6:16 remaining in the period.

Boston cut the lead down to seven by the last possession of the half after Alexander had two of his six first-half makes from the foul line. Despite this, Lehigh immediately responded with a last-second layup by Parolin to give the Mountain Hawks a 39-30 lead at the half.

The Terriers began a comeback early in the second half after Landrum and Brewster converted on layups on back-to-back possessions to cut the Lehigh lead to 44-39 with 16:27 remaining in the second half.

After a two-minute scoring drought, Boston first-year guard Matai Baptiste would convert on another layup to cut the lead to three.



Boston took their first lead of the game when junior guard Ethan Okuwosa converted a layup to put the Terriers up 50-49 with 9:13 still to play in the second half.

After having only made one as a team in the half to that point, the Mountain Hawks came to life with a Dominic Parolin 3-pointer to put the home team up 56-54 with 6:26 left in the half.

After Lehigh gave up four points, Parolin tied the game again with his sixth bucket of the night. Entering the final media timeout with 3:08 remaining, the score was knotted at 58.

After missed shots on both sides, Boston coach Joe Jones called a timeout with 1:54 on the clock.

With just over 30 seconds on the clock, Landrum backed Parolin down in the painted area but missed a layup to great applause from Lehigh’s student section, giving the Mountain Hawks the last possession in regulation. After a missed jumper by Higgins, the game went to overtime.

After multiple missed trips both ways, Parolin scored a layup to put Lehigh up 60-58 with 2:38 left in overtime. Alexander responded on the very next possession for Boston with a 3-pointer to give the Terriers a 61-60 lead.



With just under 30 seconds remaining in overtime, Whitney-Sidney forced a steal to give Lehigh a fastbreak and passed it to 5-foot-11 first-year guard Cam Gillus who was blocked on a layup by Boston’s 6-foot-8 senior forward Anthony Morales. Whitney-Sidney had to send Okuwosa to the line to put Boston up 62-60 with 18.5 seconds left in overtime.

On the ensuing play, Whitney-Sidney made a layup to tie the game with 5.2 seconds remaining in overtime. However, Alexander would respond with a last-second layup to give Boston the 64-62 victory.