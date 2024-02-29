Reflecting on advising for undeclared students

Entering college can warrant uncertainty when making new friends, adjusting to a new environment and navigating academics. For many first-year students, selecting classes that can determine their major is an added stressor.

As the spring semester continues and students are getting settled into their schedules, some are reflecting on their experiences with first-year advising.

The College of Arts and Sciences Academic Advising Center has a system in place for first-year students who enter Lehigh undeclared, but many first-year students still feel like they are not given proper guidance, left to make decisions on their own.

Bruce Whitehouse, an anthropology professor and first-year advisor, said in the College of Arts and Sciences, undeclared students are assigned their advisors at random. These advisors help students with choosing the level of difficulty of courses they want to take and help them meet CAS requirements, but they aren’t familiar with each major’s specific curriculum.

According to their website, the goals of the advising center are to provide support and resources for undecided students, assist students in navigating the college and university policies and procedures, make referrals to faculty and campus resources, introduce students to special programs and help navigate registration issues.

The College of Business and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering also have similar advising systems for undeclared students.

According to the College of Business advising website and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering advising website, all undeclared students are paired with a random advisor until they declare a major.

With over 35 academic departments and interdisciplinary programs, and approximately 2,200 students, the College of Arts and Sciences makes up the largest portion of the Lehigh undergraduate student population, according to University Statistics.

Whitehouse said he advises 60 students, half of whom are first-years.

He said his role is dedicated to ensuring students understand how to navigate Lehigh academically and to help them make informed decisions when building a schedule.

“Advisers have to volunteer,” Whitehouse said. “I’m one of the relatively few (professors) who have stepped forward and said, ‘Sure, I’ll take first-year advisees.’”

Whitehouse said advising first-year students is a fair amount of work, especially at the beginning of the academic year and when students are preparing for registration. Outside of those two crunch periods, he said the position doesn’t place too many demands on him.

At the beginning of the fall semester, there is a period when every first-year is supposed to meet with their advisor, and he said most students oblige.

“Sometimes they don’t, in which case I have no obligation to follow up with them, but in some cases I do,” Whitehouse said.

Some first-year students report feeling unsupported in their search for courses.

Matt McCabe, ‘27, said his advising experience has been baseline.

“I feel like advisers kind of want you to meet set requirements, and obviously, I’m trying to do that, but I also think something important, especially in your (first) year, is just taking the classes that you want to take,” McCabe said. “I’m not sure they always see that vision.”

Zach Liss, ‘27, said his adviser was able to help him through registration when he felt lost.

“I’ve been trying to steer in the humanities direction, and my adviser’s advice was just to try a bunch of different courses, because without trying, I’ll never really know what major or career path I’m going to be into,” Liss said.

He said he now has a stronger sense of direction regarding the majors he is thinking of pursuing, such as architecture, art history and journalism.

Mary Kilcoyne, ‘24, said she chose most of her introductory classes based on what her friends took and recommended to her.

“I was really indecisive and I had no idea what I wanted to do,” Kilcoyne said.

She didn’t feel that her first-year adviser pushed her to take any specific courses, but when she mentioned she enjoyed her political science classes, her adviser helped her select more interesting courses and ultimately declare the major.

She said political science classes were her favorite, and she genuinely wanted to do the work and learn more in these courses.

Kelly Austin, the assistant dean of undergraduate programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, said she has worked to make the first-year advising experience more intimate than when she initially arrived on campus in 2012.

She said advisers can now apply for one of the 24 positions to fulfill their key service requirement. Recently, she’s seen more faculty apply to serve in the role than she has slots for.

“Even that in itself is groundbreaking, you know, something that hadn’t happened ever before,” Austin said. “I think the way that we kind of repositioned, retitled, elevated the role, really encouraged faculty to take it more seriously.”

Austin said the College of Arts and Sciences advising system is in a constant state of reinvention, trying to fix the nuts and bolts in cohorts of advisers.

“Certainly, no system is perfect,” Austin said. “And as we continue to move on, any kinks or challenges that emerge, we can refine for next year.”