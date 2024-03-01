From Baylor to Bethlehem: Sean Jaeger happy, at home with Hawks

After playing tennis for one season at Baylor University, Sean Jaeger wanted a change.

Entering the transfer portal after his freshman season, Jaeger was looking for a team with great chemistry, a great atmosphere and culture.

He believes that Lehigh checks all those boxes, which enticed him to transfer.

Friday night, Jaeger picked up his eighth win of the season, improving his record to 8-1. He scored a No. 4 singles win against Morgan State’s Bertin Karenzi, 6-2, 6-2.

“I’m pretty happy about it,” Jaeger said. “I would love to have just no losses, but I mean, I could have had a loss here and there. I can’t can’t complain. I’ve been training pretty hard, so I’m happy with the results so far.”

Jaeger is playing his second season for Lehigh. Last season, he went 11-2 overall and 6-0 against Patriot League opponets.

Jaeger said he’s still working on all aspects of his game, but there’s one key that separates him from others, according to his teammates.

“His serving ability is also a key factor, as he is tough to beat when serving well,” teammate and doubles partner Jordan Paul said. “Sean’s dedication and teamwork have made him a valuable asset to the team.”

Jaeger plays aggressively, evident by his hard serves and attempts to tire out his opponents.

The mental approach is a big part of his game. He works hard to keep a positive mindset, which he believes is a big reason for his success.

“​​I’m just trying to stay as positive as I can, really,” Jaeger said. “It’s easy to get down on yourself in this sport, especially when you’re out there alone. You really have to make sure that you’re out there. Make a mistake, just get right back on the next point.”

Lehigh coach Craig Schwartz pointed to the team’s record when Jaeger’s on the court as proof of his impact so far.

“He’s just committed to conditioning working with our strength coach and doing a lot of cardio and just eating better fuel in the proper way,” Schwartz said. “And, honestly, he’s kind of turned himself into a physical specimen for tennis. I mean, it’s helped him. He’s got a huge game. So, he’s got to be able to keep that stamina for three sets. And he’s been able to do that, and honestly, it’s sky’s the limit going forward.”