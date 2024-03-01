Rise Above Hair Studio: A salon for everyone

The moment the front doors of Rise Above Hair Studio swing open, it’s hard not to notice the art located at every corner.

The multicolored wigs dyed in yellow, red and green pop out from the corner shelf where they’re placed on the mannequins. Mounted on the wall, a purple wig is fixed on a fake bear head near band posters and framed photos from classic cartoons like “Bob’s Burgers” and “Garfield.” There is also a drawing of a young Ozzy Osborne created by Bethlehem artist Tommy Dorsey.

Owner Ashley Matlock said these decorations are little pockets of community that serve as her inspiration.

Matlock founded Rise Above Hair Studio — located at 333 S. New St. in Bethlehem — in 2018. After working at another salon on the Southside for 10 years, she said she had a feeling it was time to start her own business.

With sayings on the walls like “Live Free or Die” and upbeat punk rock jams playing in the background, Matlock runs her fingers through her client’s hair while talking and laughing.

Matlock said her family and friends encouraged her to name her salon after herself, but she knew that wasn’t her style. Instead, she named it after a song by punk band Black Flag, in which they sing about defying society’s expectations.

Similarly, Matlock has no expectations for her customers. Instead, she wants her salon to be a safe space for all who come in.

“We’re a salon for everyone,” she said. “Anybody can walk in here and feel comfortable and have an easy experience.”

Gender-neutral pricing is one way Matlock accomplishes this goal. She said although she identifies as a woman, she has felt uncomfortable being put in a box to classify her hair as feminine in the past. So, the salon services everything from haircuts to color correction without any gender specifics.

This was important for stylist Clare Cacciatore. When moving back to her home in Bethlehem from San Diego, she set out on a mission to find a business that she would feel comfortable bringing her clients to. She said she appreciated that the salon accepted all identities and didn’t force people into boxes created by society. Instead, she said the salon has created a healthy environment by accepting everyone.

Pricing is one way Matlock does this, but that’s not all.

She said she tries to keep the music low and lights dimmed for people with sensory issues. Additionally, Matlock said, all the products she uses are vegan and cruelty free, which aligns with many of her clients’ and her own ethical beliefs. She said all her products are free of the chemicals that can cause an itchy allergic reaction when people get their hair colored.

Matlock said she does this to ensure her customers’ comfort.

Dressed in a simple shirt and jeans, Matlock said she works hard to create a relaxed environment at the salon — a place where friends can casually hang out.

With only two black-orange leather salon chairs in the space, there’s a maximum of four people in the salon when both Cacciatore and Matlock have clients. Cacciatore said the forced intimacy allows the pair to truly get to know each other and their customers.

Cacciatore said she instantly felt a connection with Matlock when they met for her interview. Artists tend to have big personalities, she said, so being able to work together in a small space is crucial. She said she feels as if she has known Matlock her whole life.

“Being able to create as your authentic self next to someone who is rooting for you and wants you to learn all the time and grow as a person and an artist is huge,” Cacciatore said.

With the ability to do haircuts in 30 minutes or less, the salon accepts walk-ins. Still, Matlock said they have many regulars.

Ever since Matlock began cutting hair, she’s loved the impactful relationships she saw stylists have with clients, and she wanted to continue building that. She said the relationships with her clients are her favorite part of the business.

Nicole Yeager has been a loyal client for the last 10 years, following Matlock from her old salon to Rise Above.

“I like coming to this location because a lot of places (have) numerous stylists and a lot of noise,” Yeager said. “It’s a very peaceful, relaxing place to be.”

She said she has a personal connection with Matlock now. She knows how to do her hair naturally, and Yeager always loves the result. Over the years, Matlock has even begun to do Yeager’s daughter’s hair.

“(People) come here to feel good (and) we make them feel good,” Cacciatore said. “Then they can go home and feel good until they see us again.”

The words “Southside Til I Die” are written across the salon’s website, as Matlock loves her community and the people who come into her business. She said she has been able to give back to the community through food and clothing donations for the New Bethany organization during the wintertime and holiday season.

Matlock said her goal for the future is to learn how to give back to the community in even more meaningful ways.