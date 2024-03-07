Fifty years from now, what will Lehigh look like? How will it be different and what will have remained the same?

The Clayton University Center time capsule project is seeking to answer these questions. A committee of Lehigh staff is gathering material for the capsule, before it is sealed until 2075.

The time capsule will measure about eight cubic feet, with nothing larger than 23.5 inches put inside. The contents will include mostly pictures and current documents of relevance in 2024.

Carol Hill, the director of student center facilities, said the project is a first at Lehigh.

“We want this time capsule to reflect what life is like for students here at Lehigh now,” Hill said. “In 50 years when it is opened, the students can then see how life has changed, what might be still some of the things that are the same, which is important.”

Nick Christy, the associate director of student involvement and student center facilities, is also involved with the project. He said the goal is to capture the current moment in Lehigh’s history.

Hill said the time capsule will be tucked into a niche in the wall on the first floor of the renovated UC. A plaque will be displayed on the wall to show its location.

“The UC represents a space where community is built, where people come together, where students gather, and memories are made,” Hill said. “(The time capsule) provides students the opportunity to reflect on their own experiences, how life has changed and how the UC has shaped students’ Lehigh experience.”

The project is accepting donations and suggestions for what should be included in the time capsule through the middle of March. So far, the project has received around 25 submissions.

Ryan Sullivan, ‘24G, suggested memorabilia from current students, such as student flags, t-shirts and COVID-related items that represent the years the UC was under construction.

“Seeing how much the times have changed when it is open in 50 years is really awesome to me,” Sullivan said. “It’s not that often you get to put something in a time capsule, so if you want to leave a mark on Lehigh’s history, you should try it.”

Hill said the committee hopes to see at least 100 suggestions for the time capsule. This will make it easier for the design team to identify the most popular suggestions and properly encapsulate life at Lehigh.

“We’re talking about having a course listing of all the courses that are currently offered, a listing of clubs and major programs with pictures, and we were also talking about maybe including a menu from The Goose,” Christy said.

There is a QR code for students and staff to access a link for suggestions which will be displayed around campus.