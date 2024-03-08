Lehigh women’s lacrosse first-year attacker Molly Snow’s collegiate career is off to a hot start after recently being named Patriot League Rookie of the Week on Feb. 26.

In only her third collegiate game, Snow scored four goals and recorded two assists in a 15-9 win over Wofford College.

Snow is now tied for third on the team in goals with six, and is tied for second in assists with five.

It is no surprise that Snow is already a prominent player on the team, as lacrosse has always been a big part of her life.

The Wilton, Connecticut, native started playing lacrosse in kindergarten and she hasn’t put her stick down since.

Like many high school student athletes, Snow was involved in more than one sport. For her, it was soccer and track. But lacrosse always had her heart, as she played on a competitive club and high school team.

Lacrosse hits close to home for Snow. Her father, Andrew Snow, played lacrosse at Yale University, which helped spark her passion for the game.

“Lacrosse has always been a big part of my life,” Snow said. “(My dad) coached me when I was little, so having him as part of my family motivated me to keep playing. My dad always wanted me to be happy no matter what I was doing, but having him feel so passionately about lacrosse translated onto me as well.”

In her high school career, Snow broke the school record for total career assists with183 assists over three seasons, despite the high level of competition.

“My high school and club lacrosse teams were both nationally ranked,” Snow said. “Having played at the high school and club level prepared me for college a little more because it was played so competitively.”

Throughout the college recruiting process, Snow kept an open mind. She knew she wanted to attend a school with great academics that wasn’t far from home, but she wasn’t sure what that would look like.

Despite the challenge of picking the right school, Molly’s mother, Tara Snow, graduated from Lehigh in 1996, so she always felt like Lehigh was part of her life.

“I had always been emailing Lehigh throughout the whole process,” Snow said. “When Lehigh first reached out to me I went on my visit and immediately felt at home and I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else. Other places I visited just didn’t feel the same, I just knew it was here.”

Sophomore attacker Nina DeNicola said Snow’s personality is valued on the team, whether it’s on or off the field.

“Molly is bubbly and such a bright light outside of lacrosse, she is fun and has a big heart,” DeNicola said. “We are extremely lucky to have someone like her on our team who is influential on and off the field.”

Snow’s success on the field has lent itself to maintaining great relationships with her teammates.

First-year midfielder Grace Martel said Snow not only tries to benefit herself on the field, but also her team as a whole.

“I think Molly’s height gives her an advantage, and she just always has a team-first mindset,” Martel said. “She is always looking to assist people, while also taking opportunities for herself.”

Coming onto campus, Snow felt like she had an immediate group of friends that all shared the same interests as her and she was able to connect with them right away.

Snow remains dedicated to her team because of her love for the school and passion for the team despite the demands of Division I lacrosse.

“It’s definitely a time commitment, but I think in the end it’s all worth it,” Snow said. “We are all here for the same reason, we all love lacrosse. We wouldn’t be playing in college if we didn’t love it. I think it’s worth all the time that you put in for it.”