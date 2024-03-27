In his collegiate baseball debut against No. 20 Iowa, first-year relief pitcher Julio Ermigiotti got to showcase his skills and left his team, coaches and fans impressed by his ability to pull through under pressure.

During the team’s Feb. 19 matchup against the Hawkeyes, the first-year reliever recorded a save and allowed only four hits in 2.2 innings of work, stopping Iowa from adding any runs to the board.

With this being his first collegiate outing against a strong opponent, Ermigiotti said he couldn’t help but feel nervous when walking up to the mound.

“Everything was so surreal to me. It was not until like the second batter that I faced that I was like okay, I need to calm down and realize I’m here for a reason. I need to do what I need to do,” Ermigiotti said.

He attributes his success that day and throughout the early part of the season to the support and motivation of his teammates.

“The team had a great part in helping me get through the nerves,” Ermigiotti said. “Everyone in the bullpen encouraged me to do it.”

Ermigiotti has been named Patriot League Rookie of the Week twice so far, showcasing his talent through the start of his first season. The right-hander from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, has allowed only 24 hits in 17.2 innings pitched and has accrued 13 strikeouts over that span.

His impact is felt not only throughout the practices and games, but also through the close-knit community of the baseball program.

Coach Sean Leary believes what makes Ermigiotti such a valuable player is not limited to his talent as a pitcher but extends to his work ethic as a student athlete and his team-first mentality.

“On the mound, Julio has tremendous poise and confidence which has translated to his early success at Lehigh,” Leary said.

Sophomore infielder Aidan Quinn, a fellow Doylestown native, has been playing baseball with Ermigiotti since high school and describes him as a positive and hard-working player.

“He does his job, and he’s a guy that anybody can turn to — always positive, never bringing bad vibes to the dugout,” Quinn said.

Standing at 5-foot-8-inches, Ermigiotti stands out both for his impressive skills on the mound and for defying the height expectations of a typical pitcher.

Quinn says that Ermigiotti does not allow his height to factor into his performance and skills as a player.

“We have a nickname for him — it’s Moose — because even though he might not be the biggest, he goes out there and he competes completely unfazed,” Quinn said.

The first-year also attributes his success to the support from his parents, who have witnessed his baseball journey since he first started playing tee ball at 5 years old.

“My parents definitely have a factor in my motivation, they’re always pushing me and I see how hard they work and it makes me want to work hard as well,” Ermigiotti said.

As Ermigiotti continues to grow and contribute throughout the season, he strives not to let the pressure get to him and focuses on creating a bond with the team to carry it further in the years to come.

“If I ever get to the point where I hang up the cleats and I’m done with baseball, I don’t want to look back and have regrets,” Ermigiotti said. “I just want to keep going, keep doing what I do, and go as far as I can with the sport.”