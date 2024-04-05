At 10:23 a.m. The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, seven kilometers north of Whitehouse Station.

Vibrations were reported across the Lehigh Valley, New Jersey and the New York city metropolitan area.

A HawkWatch alert was sent out at 11 a.m., informing the Lehigh community.

It states, “We understand the concern and uncertainty that this may cause on campus. We are closely monitoring the situation and will keep everyone updated with any new information as it becomes available.”

The alert also states that facilities are checking campus for damage. LUPD encourages everyone to stay safe and follow any guidelines issued by local authorities or Campus Safety.

This is a breaking story. Updates to this story will be covered as more information becomes available.