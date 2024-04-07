The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to various community members about their favorite parts of South Bethlehem and what makes it unique.

Fabian Gonzalez, Southside visitor

Q: What is special about the Southside community?

Fabian Gonzalez: I think it’s a good mix of cultures. It’s got a good history and they’re improving the stores and shops and businesses.

Q: What makes the Southside unique?

FG: We’ve got the college right here. You got the bridge right there. You got the casino. You’ve got a lot of places crammed into one spot.

Q: What is your favorite Southside event or tradition?

FG: Musikfest? There’s often a bunch of concerts at the SteelStacks. I think they used to do Fourth of July fireworks.

Q: What are you most excited about for spring in the Southside?

FG: The weather. With more shops and businesses, it’s gonna be good to walk around and just see people again on the street.

Claire Ebner, Circulation Technician at the Bethlehem Area Public Library South Side

Q: What is special about the Southside community and space?

Claire Ebner: I can’t answer that because it’s so different than what it used to be. We have great restaurants full of students and great music. There’s lots to do. It’s a fun area.

Q: What makes the Southside unique?

CE: I don’t know. It’s not so unique anymore as it used to be. The SteelStacks opened and everyone came here to live with all the different cultures and languages. Everything was so unique back then. Not sure anything’s unique now except for the restaurants.

Q: What is your favorite Southside event/tradition?

CE: They used to have a Puerto Rican festival that was great when the school was here. They haven’t had that lately, but that was a lot of fun. So my new favorite is probably anything that’s at the SteelStacks and First Fridays.

Q: What business in the Southside is the best example of “community?”

CE: Cafe the Lodge. They employ people with disabilities. Always great service. They have a beautiful outdoor garden and seating area that you can enter from the Greenway or the front off of Fourth Street.

Madison Shamenek, Zekraft Barista

Q: What is special about the Southside community/space?

Madison Shamenek: Just the community in Southside. I feel like there are a lot of people who are just willing to embrace everybody and I feel like that is something really special to Southside. I’ve lived here my whole life and that’s kind of been the vibe here so I’m really appreciative of that.

Q: What makes the Southside unique?

MS: I think that willingness to embrace brings a lot of unique individuals. I feel like the people that are here are definitely very true to themselves and not like everyone else.

Q: What is your favorite Southside event/tradition?

MS: I mean Musikfest, obviously. I also love Oktoberfest. I think that’s super fun. But yeah, Musikfest is definitely my go-to vibe.

Q: What business in the Southside is the best example of “community?”

MS: Well, I’m biased. I definitely would say Zekraft. We always try to give back to our community. I literally will take salads over to New Bethany and drop off food. However we can give back to the community, we do. It’s something that is a really big part of our business model.

Mike Belletti, Fox Optical Optician

Q: What is special about the Southside community and space?

MB: Well, we’ve been here for 26 years and our focus besides optical has been the arts, so it’s the arts community. That means a lot to us and we like to support it, so we’ve been showing a lot of local artists for the last 26 years.

Q: What makes the Southside unique?

MB: It’s more or less, a little more multicultural. It’s not as Moravian-centered as the North Side, which is not a criticism. I think it just adds to the whole flavor of the Southside.

Q: What is your favorite Southside event or tradition?

MB: Spring on Fourth. That was a spring event that was kind of a big deal. In a subtle way the end of summer is when we know Lehigh’s back. Of course, there are more students on the street and that brings in new flavor.

Q: What business in the Southside is the best example of “community?”

MB: Well, of course Deja Brew because they deal with the film festival every year. They’re a big part, and (owner) Jeff Vaclavik was part of the original founding of the SouthSide Film Festival, so he does a lot for the community.