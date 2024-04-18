Lehigh baseball junior outfielder Andrew Kohl continues to lead the team through consistency.

In his first season as a Mountain Hawk, Kohl appeared in 25 games and started in 14. The next year, he started in 35 out of 40 games.

Now as a veteran, Kohl has solidified his impact and is starting 34 of 35 games. He ranks third on the team in RBIs and walks, and ties for second in home runs.

In the field, Kohl is responsible for 63 putouts, fourth on the team, and boasts an over 95% fielding percentage.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native started playing baseball when he was six years old and joined his first team after his neighbor offered him to play.

“All my friends were playing baseball, so then I signed up and kept playing,” Kohl said. “That same coach told me to join travel and club teams and he really helped me progress and I just kept playing for him.”

Kohl’s high school team was underdeveloped at the time, so he relied on his travel team and showcases to get recruited to play collegiate baseball.

He originally wanted to go to a school somewhere in the south, but was swayed by the closeness of Lehigh to home and the culture of the baseball program.

“My parents are always able to come watch me play and Lehigh was definitely the better option,” Kohl said.

When Kohl got to Lehigh, he said he looked up to the grade above him, now the senior class.

“They care so much and want everyone else around them, even when they aren’t playing to develop and do well,” Kohl said. “When you play, you want to play for them and hopefully win them a championship.”

Now that Kohl is an upperclassman, he exerts that same effort to make his teammates feel supported and welcomed.

“He drives me everywhere and buys me meals. I hang out with him probably five days a week,” first-year outfielder Braydon Hubbard said. “He’s honestly been putting our growth ahead of his priorities. He is very team-oriented and tries to get everyone to be the best version of themselves.”

Hubbard said his favorite memory with Kohl is when he hit a home run in a game against Delaware State.

“His first pitch of him up at bat, he hit a home run and he came back and touched home plate,” Hubbard said. “It was me, Rafe, Jimmy, and Whit and we all just gave him the biggest hug after.”

Junior pitcher Alex Bouchard, a fellow Doylestown native, grew up competing and playing travel ball with Kohl when they were younger. He said their situation now is a full-circle moment.

“We played with or against each other pretty much our whole lives,” Bouchard said. “We were always friendly growing up, but it’s pretty cool that Lehigh led us back together.”

Bouchard describes Kohl as a goofy, good guy — always cracking jokes and wanting to hang out with friends.

Throughout the season, Kohl has become a role model on the team, especially for the newcomers.

“He has definitely taken our freshmen outfielders under his wing and has built great relationships with the freshmen class,” Bouchard said. “His personality is just always wanting to make friends and be there for the younger guys. It has definitely helped our team and how the freshmen have developed not just on the field but off, making them more comfortable.”