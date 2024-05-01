The Lehigh Softball team is currently 14-1 in Patriot League play after defeating Army, 5-3, on Sunday, April 28. The Mountain Hawks currently sit at second in the conference behind Boston University, a team that has a 45-4-1 overall record and an undefeated, 15-0, Patriot League record.

The Mountain Hawks have already clinched a playoff spot, but are looking to secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the Patriot League Tournament.

The team’s last series will be against Boston, the reigning Patriot League Champions, from May 4-5. The winner of that series will likely win the league and lock up the No. 1 seed.

First-year infielder Holly Lovett said the team isn’t shying away from the competition and believes it can beat anyone.

“There is no benefit to making a team seem bigger than they really are, so my preparation going in there is going to be exactly the same as it is for any other team we play,” Lovett said. “Put in the time and effort, work hard and go out there and compete.”

Senior catcher Amanda Greaney said the team’s game plan against Boston is to treat it like every other game and not make it anything more.

“We prepare for Boston the same way we would for any other Patriot League series,” Greaney said. “Yes, they are always the toughest competition, but we need to play our best game regardless of who is in the other dugout.”

Both teams are top two in the Patriot League in almost every statistical category. Boston leads and Lehigh claims second in team batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits and RBIs.

Both the Terriers and Mountain Hawks boast exceptional field percentage marks, sitting at .980 and .972, respectively, which are first and second in the league.

Both the players and coaching staff have examined Boston’s tendencies and are prepared to counter those strategies in their upcoming series.

“If we continue to have solid defense, pitching and hitting, we will have a great shot to secure the series win,” Greaney said. “Boston likes to capitalize on the other teams’ mistakes, so we just need to minimize those chances.”

Aside from stellar hitting, the Mountain Hawks’ pitching has contributed just as much to the teams’ success.

Lehigh has a 3.61 team ERA and has allowed the second-least number of hits in the Patriot League, 324 across the season, which comes out to just 7.2 hits a game.

“Every player has been crucial to our team’s success,” first-year shortstop Peyton Sward said. “Whether it is our starting pitcher getting strikeouts, or a player leading cheers in the dugout, everyone needs to work together.”

Lovett said the team’s success starts with each player having a close bond on and off the field. Their bond is displayed through the loud, creative chants from the dugout during each player’s at bats.

“I think our biggest strength as a team is our overall chemistry with each other,” Lovett said. “We are fortunate enough to all have a bond with each other where we aren’t just teammates, but we are friends as well. Because of that, it strengthens our trust in each other, and ability to have fun while playing.”

Going into the home stretch of the season, the Mountain Hawks have emphasized taking each game slow, a mentality that has led them to one of their most successful campaigns in program history.

“We are going to play it game by game, pitch by pitch, and stay present in the moments we are in,” Lovett said.