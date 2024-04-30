The Lehigh’s women’s lacrosse team ranks third for the fewest goals allowed per game in the Patriot League. Their defense has been characterized by aggressive marking, quick transitions, communication and rigorous training; a pillar of their success this season.

With a 7-4 overall record, the team has demonstrated remarkable resilience. The group has earned success through hard work and unwavering dedication, both on and off the field.

Sophomore midfielder Ava Jennings stressed the importance of all players communicating on the field during games. She said the whole team goes down if one person falls out of line, so they have to foster a strong sense of community.

“Our coaches are very heavy on communication,” Jennings said. “That’s pretty much a standard within our program. Our positive team environment off the field helps translate communication on the field.”

Jennings said investing as much time and effort into each practice is important to excel defensively in games.

“If we bring really great energy to practice one day, that helps with the game in two days or the next day,” Jennings said. “It really starts with the energy that we bring to practice. If the energy the day before a game is not so great, we carry that negative energy into the game.”

Several team members have recognized sophomore defender Kenna Winters’ impact on the defensive end.

Winters has started every game for the team this season and has been one of the anchors of the Mountain Hawk defense.

Jennings said Winters maintains this defensive mindset going into each game, helping the team’s success.

“Whether she is playing the No. 1 recruit in the country or the last recruit, (Winters) doesn’t care, and she will always bring the same energy and positivity,” Jennings said. “She just shows up and plays her game all the time.”

In addition to the dedication with which the team practices, sophomore midfielder Emmie Ridgeway prioritizes communication and good character from each player.

“Our coach is really big on recruiting people with really good character,” Ridgeway said. “She cares about who you are on and off the field, and she has done a good job of recruiting people who care about each other, care about teamwork and also care a lot about academics.”

Each team member covers for one another on the field, even if it’s not in their normal position. This strategy allows the team to work as a whole rather than as individuals.

Ridgeway said even if they’re not supposed to be marked up in games, they know what to do. She says their communication is important, and their defense really listens to each other.

Grace Martel, a first-year midfielder, said showing up to practice to prepare for each game is imperative.

“Before the games, we do a lot of scout stuff,” Martel said. “We will pretend to be another team’s attack to work with them so they can get a better understanding of how other teams play. We also do a lot of man-up and man-down drills, which help with positioning and communication. If

you can turn the ball over on defenses, it really correlates to the rest of the team and game.”

Martel said program veterans contribute to a strong work ethic by communicating important information from the coaches to the rest of the team and acting as role models to newcomers.

“The upperclassmen do a really good job of commanding our team,” Martel said. “They give us an outlet as well as outside of lacrosse. We are all friends off of the field, and we all want to play for each other.”