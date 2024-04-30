Stroll Around the Neighborhood: Going out, getting warm

The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to various community members about what they enjoy in the summer and how they spend summertime in Southside.

Rachel DeWalt, bartender at Social Still

Q: What do you like most about the summertime?

Rachel DeWalt: Warmer weather, doing things outside, live music and outside events.

Q: What is your favorite Southside summer activity?

RD: Definitely going to different concerts at the SteelStacks.

Q: What is your favorite memory of summer in the Southside?

RD: Probably MusikFest!

Q: What is one piece of good news you’ve gotten recently?

RD: My cousin is expecting twins, and I have two wonderful bar regulars that are fostering a child that they’ve been trying to adopt for a long time.

Anna Lawson, worker at Playa Bowls

Q: What do you like most about the summertime?

Anna Lawson: Definitely the weather. I am a warm weather girly. I used to live in South Carolina, so I like that kind of climate and the beach, all that sort of fun stuff.

Q: What is your favorite Southside summer activity?

AL: Coming to Playa Bowls on a hot day.

Q: What is your favorite summer memory?

AL: Going down to the Lehigh River. We used to go kayaking down there and that was always fun. When I was younger, there was a tire swing that people would jump into the river from. Spending time outside is really cool.

Q: What is one piece of good news you’ve gotten recently?

AL: My 90-year-old grandmother’s cancer test came back negative, so we’re all super happy about that.

Phoebe Barros, worker at Hocca Bubble Tea

Q: What do you like most about the summertime?

Phoebe Barros: All of the trees blooming around town.

Q: What is your favorite Southside summer activity?

PB: Probably going down to the Banana Factory.

Q: How do you cool down when it gets warm?

PB: I always bring my water bottle and have a wet towel around my neck.

Q: What is one piece of good news you’ve gotten recently?

PB: I got a raise recently, so that’s good.

Jannel Galley, receptionist at Apotheca Hair Salon

Q: What do you like most about the summertime?

Jannel Galley: I enjoy being outside and getting tanner, just getting outside. And it’s brighter out for longer now.

Q: What is your favorite Southside summer activity?

JG: Getting to go to outside concerts. I like them at Wind Creek, and being able to go on Main Street and sit outside at the bars and restaurants.

Q: What is your favorite memory of summer in the Southside?

JG: Probably the concerts. I saw Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats a few years ago.

Q: What is one piece of good news you’ve gotten recently?

JG: I have three kids, and I have a teenager. She was being difficult, but now she’s being nicer to me, so that’s great. She lets me talk to her and stuff now, so yay for me!