Stroll Around the Neighborhood: Going out, getting warm

The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to various community members about what they enjoy in the summer and how they spend summertime in Southside.
Rachel DeWalt, bartender at Social Still
Q: What do you like most about the summertime?
Rachel DeWalt: Warmer weather, doing things outside, live music and outside events.
Q: What is your favorite Southside summer activity?
RD: Definitely going to different concerts at the SteelStacks.
Q: What is your favorite memory of summer in the Southside?
RD: Probably MusikFest!
Q: What is one piece of good news you’ve gotten recently?
RD: My cousin is expecting twins, and I have two wonderful bar regulars that are fostering a child that they’ve been trying to adopt for a long time.
Anna Lawson, worker at Playa Bowls
Q: What do you like most about the summertime?
Anna Lawson: Definitely the weather. I am a warm weather girly. I used to live in South Carolina, so I like that kind of climate and the beach, all that sort of fun stuff.
Q: What is your favorite Southside summer activity?
AL: Coming to Playa Bowls on a hot day.
Q: What is your favorite summer memory?
AL: Going down to the Lehigh River. We used to go kayaking down there and that was always fun. When I was younger, there was a tire swing that people would jump into the river from. Spending time outside is really cool.
Q: What is one piece of good news you’ve gotten recently?
AL: My 90-year-old grandmother’s cancer test came back negative, so we’re all super happy about that.
Phoebe Barros, worker at Hocca Bubble Tea
Q: What do you like most about the summertime?
Phoebe Barros: All of the trees blooming around town.
Q: What is your favorite Southside summer activity?
PB: Probably going down to the Banana Factory.
Q: How do you cool down when it gets warm?
PB: I always bring my water bottle and have a wet towel around my neck.
Q: What is one piece of good news you’ve gotten recently?
PB: I got a raise recently, so that’s good.
Jannel Galley, receptionist at Apotheca Hair Salon
Q: What do you like most about the summertime?
Jannel Galley: I enjoy being outside and getting tanner, just getting outside. And it’s brighter out for longer now.
Q: What is your favorite Southside summer activity?
JG: Getting to go to outside concerts. I like them at Wind Creek, and being able to go on Main Street and sit outside at the bars and restaurants.
Q: What is your favorite memory of summer in the Southside?
JG: Probably the concerts. I saw Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats a few years ago.
Q: What is one piece of good news you’ve gotten recently?
JG: I have three kids, and I have a teenager. She was being difficult, but now she’s being nicer to me, so that’s great. She lets me talk to her and stuff now, so yay for me!
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.