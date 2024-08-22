Lehigh athletic director Joe Sterrett announces retirement

After serving as Lehigh’s athletic director for over three decades, Joe Sterrett ‘76 will retire at the end of the calendar year.

Sterrett joined Lehigh’s football staff as a graduate assistant immediately after a four-year career where he mostly played quarterback.

He was on the coaching staff when Lehigh won their only Division II national championship in 1977.

Sterrett became athletic director in 1989 and oversaw the transition of Lehigh’s teams from the East Coast Conference to the Patriot League in 1990.

Additionally, Sterrett managed a considerable expansion of Lehigh’s Goodman Campus, from soccer and lacrosse’s Ulrich Sports Complex and Banko Field in 2001 to baseball and softball’s Leadership and Legacy Parks in 2015.

Though his last day at the helm of the athletic department is December 31, Sterrett will remain a part of the department’s fundraising until the end of the school year.