Fall 2024 Club Expo

Lehigh’s Fall Club and Community Expo on Memorial Walkway kicked off the beginning of the fall semester on August 26. Over 100 community organizations decorated tables and greeted prospective members.
Kate Saltovets, ’26, with the Lehigh University Quantum Computing Club table at the 2024 Fall Club Expo on Sept. 26, 2024 on Memorial Walk. Student clubs and organizations lined the walkways of campus for the annual club fair. (Courtesy Marcus Smith ’25)
The Marching 97 displayed videos, memorabilia, and decorated hats at their table at the 2024 Fall Club Expo on Sept. 26, 2024, on Memorial Walk. The Marching 97 has been a part of Lehigh school spirit since 1906. (Courtesy Marcus Smith ’25)
Aviana Reynard, ’25, and Sarah Campos, ’25, represent the Belly Dance Club at the 2024 Fall Club Expo on Sept. 26, 2024, on Memorial Walk. The club teaches beginners and people of all skill level how to belly dance. (Courtesy Marcus Smith ’25)
The Polynesian Student Alliance table featured club signups, candy and lei handouts, and images from club events during the 2024 Fall Club Expo on Sept. 26, 2024, on Memorial Walk. The club fair is an opportunity for new and returning students to network with student clubs and organizations. (Courtesy Marcus Smith ’25)
The Lehigh Eco Rep Leadership program displayed sticker handouts on their table at the 2024 Fall Club Expo on Sept. 26, 2024, on Memorial Walk. The annual club fair hosted student clubs and organizations with resources for students to join and get involved in the programs. (Courtesy Marcus Smith ’25)
Lucas Koranda, ’26, greets visitors of the 2024 Fall Club Expo at the Polynesian Student Alliance (PSA) table on Sept. 6, 2024 on Memorial Walk. Members of the Polynesian Student Alliance teach Lehigh students about Polynesian traditions and culture. (Courtesy Marcus Smith ’25)
