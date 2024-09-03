Students gather to memorialize six hostages

More than 100 students gathered Monday evening in Chabad at Lehigh for a unity memorial honoring six Hamas-held hostages who were found dead in Gaza Sunday. Lehigh Hillel, Lehigh Friends of Israel, Chabad at Lehigh, and Tamid group at Lehigh hosted the event.

Rabbi Zalman Greenberg, co-director of Lehigh Chabad, said students felt compelled to do something, and it’s important to uplift students and foster unity during difficult times.

Dit Greenberg, co-director of Lehigh Chabad, said the goal of the event was to comfort the Jewish community and provide a message of hope and resilience..

“What they stood for is important, and it will help the spirit of the hostages live on,” Dit Greenberg said.

During the service, Lehigh Chabad President Hannah Gordon, ‘26, lit the Yahrzeit candle in memory of the victims.

The candle lighting was followed by Kaddish, a Jewish prayer for the dead, led by Rabbi Steve Nathan of Lehigh Hillel.

Nina Berkowitz, ‘26, vice president of Friends of Israel, gave a speech discussing the six victims and their stories.

“Every Jewish person’s heart aches knowing there are 101 hostages still waiting to be brought home,” Berkowitz said. “It feels even more personal when you begin to follow their stories closely.”

Arthur Pevzner, ‘27, co-president of Friends of Israel at Lehigh, said it’s important to host events like this to show unity within the Jewish community amidst global tragedies, particularly in Israel.

“I hope that students will see (this memorial) and know that they’re not alone,” Pevsner said. “We’re here together, united around the cause of bringing the rest of the hostages home alive, and we are here to fight against anti-semitism and anti-Zionism.”

Rabbi Greenberg said it’s important to understand the misrepresentation of Zionism in the media and noted that anti-Semitism is often masked as anti-Zionism.

“There are roughly 15 million Jews in the world,” Rabbi Greenberg said. “More than half (of the worldwide Jewish population) are in Israel,” Rabbi Greenberg said. “When somebody is (an) anti-Zionist and anti-Israel, they’re, in most cases, an affront to the Jewish people, everywhere.”