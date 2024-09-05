Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN, spoke in front of students and faculty Wednesday evening in Rauch Business Center, as Lehigh celebrates the 20th anniversary of the LU/UN Partnership.

Lehigh was the sixth university to gain UN Non-Governmental Organization accreditation leading to the creation of the partnership, according to Lehigh’s Office of International Affairs.

This event is one of approximately 28 UN Ambassador visits according to Lehigh’s Ambassador Speaker Series.

Bill Hunter, director of fellowship advising and UN programs, said it’s extraordinary that the ambassador chose to visit during the height of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“You can only imagine what his schedule involves every day and the tremendous stress and pressure he and his countrymen are under,” Hunter said. “I’m deeply thankful to him and the Ukrainian admission to the UN for making this visit possible.”

Kyslytsya opened his speech with a confession to attendees that current global orders are not working for anyone.

“Our role is facing existential challenges, but the global community is more segmented and divided than at any time during the past 75 years,” Kyslytsya said. “Even the Cold War era was in some ways, less dangerous.”

He said the creation of the UN Charter and Security Council at the Yalta Conference in 1945 doesn’t meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Kyslytsya also said if there are any serious business matters in the UN, imminent members of the Security Council believe they should only be decided and discussed by the Security Council,

“All other little workers can play in the sandbox of the general assembly,” Kyslytsya said.

Following the opening remarks was a Q&A session with the ambassador, in which multiple students volunteered questions on topics related to war and diplomacy, humanitarian needs, education and the future of Ukraine.

Grace Williams ‘27, is an international relations and russian major and an executive board member of the United Nations Association chapter at Lehigh.

She said it’s rare that the UN Ukrainian Ambassador would come to Lehigh during a war.

“Ukraine has completely been attacked… and it’s so unfair to the country,” Williams said. “So the fact that he’s willing to come here in such a trying, trying time in their history is amazing.”

Oksana Koziak, a Bethlehem resident, was invited to attend the event and said she was doubly interested in coming because of her Ukrainian heritage.

Koziak said she wanted to hear about the power of the UN in terms of countries sitting on Security Councils and being able to vote against Russia, and decisions about whether or not to sign the charter are especially interesting, as are decisions concerning human rights.

“Sometimes you say, ‘Why is the UN doing more?’” Koziak said. “But, I think if you get an understanding of the issues behind it, then you can understand a little bit better what some of the obstacles are.”

Kyslytsya said because Russian Federation states haven’t met with the Russian Ambassador, and the Security Council can only enforce sanctions, the sanctions have not been introduced.

“The United Nations has no armed forces to enforce the decisions,” Kyslytsya said. “The United States is not allowed to strike the military bases in the Russian Federation.”

Hunter said the ambassador’s role regarding sanctions and funding is tricky for the UN because he has to build partnerships to support the war effort, but he thinks the relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine is healthy because both entities value one another.

“The U.S. is a major Ukrainian ally (and) a major supplier of arms to Russia,” Hunter said. “He needs us, and we need Ukraine to remain and retain a democracy. So there’s a give and take there.”

Rhema Hooper, ‘27, is a Lehigh UN Youth Representative. During the Q&A, she asked the ambassador how Ukraine utilizes its diplomatic engagement to promote and highlight its cultural heritage.

Hooper said she liked how Kyslytsya answered the question head-on and wished he could’ve talked for longer.

“I loved how he reiterated that the United States as a nation is a key partner with Ukraine,” Hooper said.

Hunter said he wished Kyslytsya would’ve had more of a rapid-fire session, but the ambassador’s answers were “elaborate and telling.”

Even with his background knowledge and experience, Hunter said he received a tremendous history lesson.

Kyslytsya said Russia has destroyed art, objects and museums in Ukraine.

He said millions of Ukrainian students are in a “terrible program” as they are unable to attend regular educational institutions. To combat this, Ukraine has arrangements where students attend school in other countries including Poland, Canada and New Zealand.

Kyslytsya said young people around the world can contribute to peace efforts by being responsible citizens, studying a lot and educating themselves.

Hunter said events like these gives students the opportunity to sit across the table from global decision-makers.

“They were on campus at Lehigh four weeks and had a UN badge hanging around their necks, speaking at the United Nations,” Hunter said. “You can’t do that at any other university in the world, so do not miss that opportunity.”