Lehigh students gathered to witness the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

Two organizations held university-sanctioned events to watch the debate on campus, with the Black Student Union gathering a crowd of dozens in the Health, Science and Technology Building and the Lehigh University College Democrats housing a similar number in the Business Innovation Building.

In both rooms, students had a large projection of the 90-minute debate on screen as they listened to what former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris had to say.

This was the two candidates’ first time facing off since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21.

ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis moderated the conversation between Harris and Trump, who exhibited contrasting visions on the economy, abortion, immigration and American democracy.

Despite the change made in this year’s debate cycle to mute microphones when they were not speaking to limit interruptions, students noted a lack of civility between Trump and Harris.

Mariana Roldan, ‘28, attended the College Democrats watch party ahead of her first time voting in a presidential election.

She said she wanted to hear technical talk as opposed to the candidates’ jabs at each other.

“I think (that) has been a pattern the last few debates,” Roldan said.

The candidates agreed beforehand not to bring notes to the debate. As figures and statistics were to come from the candidates’ memory, some students were concerned about candidates’ truthfulness during the debate.

Justin Burrell, ‘26, said before the debate, he was worried about the validity of candidates’ statements.

“I wonder if there’s maybe a better format during the debates where we can hold candidates more accountable if they lie or misconstrue their statements,” Burrell said.

Ethan Traeger, ‘28, said he supports Trump and believes it’s time for the country to turn away from the administration Harris serves in.

“Over these past three-and-a-half years, things such as the border crisis have gotten out of hand,” Traeger said. “We need a change.”

The College Democrats watch party was lively, as blue decorations and Harris signs lined the room and other memorabilia from the campaign, including Harris-branded bumper stickers, were passed around.

Luke McLeester, ‘26, attended the event and said he believes the vice president performed well during the debate.

“Harris has been really clear on her policies,” Luke McLeester, ‘26, said. “I’m most surprised they went after trade as one (of her) weakest topics, and then she did a good job articulating herself.”

Students at the Black Student Union watch party, including Madison Danquah, ‘27, sat quietly and listened intently to the candidates.

Danquah said she was interested in certain issues more than others.

“Definitely the economy (is important) right now when it comes to shopping, groceries, and things like that,” she said. “Abortion is a big one too.”

Near the end of the debate, event organizers at the Black Student Union put up a large QR code on the screen that linked to voter registration as members were encouraged to register to vote.

Caleb Borbi ‘28, said he was one of the students who pulled out their phone to scan it.

He said he wanted to ensure his voter registration is up to date as the election nears.

“I feel like being registered to vote is very important,” Borbi said. “Even if it’s not this presidential election, all elections hold some sort of importance.”