As of fall 2023, 21% of Lehigh University undergraduate students were involved in Greek life, and 29.9% were recruited student-athletes. This leaves about half of the undergraduate student population uninvolved in either group, many of whom may be seeking other avenues to socialize and create meaningful connections.

Though Lehigh offers over 200 clubs, many students find it challenging to find connections outside of athletics and Greek life.

While these groups have the capacity to create tight-knit social circles, the lack of consistent engagement and active participation in many clubs leaves some non-Greek or sport-affiliated students feeling isolated and disconnected.

This invisible — yet heavy — line that’s often drawn between social circles on campus can leave students feeling left out.

Greek life at Lehigh includes eight active sororities and 10 active fraternities, with 1,263 undergraduates affiliated as of fall 2023. It’s no wonder students outside of often refer to Greek life as a “bubble,” given how close these organizations are.

Providing opportunities to connect over shared passions and interests, affinity groups and club sports teams, for example, have found success in offering solace to students who struggle to find their place elsewhere. But, not all clubs effectively replicate this sense of community.

For some first-years, Greek life seems central to their Lehigh experience, offering organized social events and the promise of close connections.

Similarly, athletes usually form strong connections with their teammates because of their shared schedule, including practices, lifting and early morning workout times.

Many sports teams also host social events to foster camaraderie. And in Greek life, most members live together at some point in their Lehigh career, further strengthening bonds.

This usually doesn’t hold true for clubs.

Clubs offer opportunities to connect over shared interests, but without shared daily schedules or shared living arrangements, students find themselves struggling to fill in the gaps between class time and homework.

More often than not, clubs on campus recruit large groups of students but don’t actually mandate participation or meet often enough for real relationships to form among members.

It’s common for first-year students to sign up for a myriad of clubs during the first few weeks of school, but active participation often diminishes throughout the semester and following years because of academic pressures or lack of passion for the organization.

The reason affinity groups and non-official sports teams have high involvement on campus is due to their regular events. The Ski and Snowboard Club, for example, plans weekly trips for skiers of all levels.

The Outing Club hosts weekly events and posts a monthly calendar on its Instagram account. With over 2,400 followers, Outing Club is utilizing social media to reach students and spread further information regarding their events.

For those who find their place in clubs like these, the appeal of being in Greek life or on a sports team is likely minimal. But for those who don’t, the constant obviousness of the groups’ sense of community is often upsetting.

Just as it’s rare to see one student in a white backpack without a gaggle of other athletes nearby, it’s uncommon for Greek-affiliated students to spend a lot of free time with people outside of their sorority or fraternity.

Stronger connections and a deeper sense of belonging often stem from consistent engagement and meaningful participation. Without these, students will continue to feel disconnected from the larger campus community, left searching for the close-knit bonds that Greek life, athletics, affinity groups, and some other clubs provide.