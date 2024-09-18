City Council passes ordinance limiting use of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes

The Bethlehem City Council convened on Sept. 17 to discuss parking permits and restrictions, unsafe living conditions and an adjusted budget for renovating public spaces.

Ordinance passes to limit the use of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes

The council unanimously passed Article 525 of the Codified Ordinances entitled “All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes.”

The ordinance establishes prohibited offenses involving the operation of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes within city limits.

Operating an all-terrain vehicle, dirt bike or snowmobile in public areas within the boundaries of Bethlehem, including highways, sidewalks and pedal cycle lanes is prohibited.

During public comment, Bethlehem resident Mary Jo Makoul said she was pleased that an ordinance prohibiting the use of illegal dirt bikes and four-wheelers is finally being addressed.

The ordinance also states that the sale of gas for an all-terrain vehicle or dirt bike is prohibited and any person committing the offense will be subject to fines of not less than fifty dollars when pleading guilty and not more than three hundred dollars upon conviction.

Also, when police issue a citation of violating the sale of gas of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes, they will immediately seize and impound the all-terrain vehicle or dirt bike.

Council member Bryan Callahan addressed Bethlehem Chief of Police Michelle Kott to determine what the next steps will be in relation to law enforcement before casting a vote in favor of the ordinance.

“To start off, we would educate the public and gas station owners about the new ordinance and give them a grace period,” Kott said. “Following the grace period of just trying to let people know about the new ordinance, there would be law enforcement.”

Kott said an officer has the discretion to decide what will happen to the vehicles found to be in violation with the offenses outlined in the ordinance.

Parking interferes with Bethlehem’s entertainment

Silagh White, a Bethlehem resident, spoke on the topic of parking red zones at town hall.

According to the Bethlehem Parking Authority website, parking on the North Side and South Side are designated into two categories — RapidPark Zones and FlexPark Zones.

During public comment, White expressed her concern with the RapidPark Zones exhibited by red signage.

“A two-hour turnover for daytime businesses — where you want a lot of turnover for in and out customers — doesn’t apply in the evening hours when you have venues that have a show or experience longer than two hours,” White said.

She said the New Street Parking Garage and Polk Street Parking Garage are only accessible to those who can fit their cars and all other residents have to deal with the challenges of a two-hour limit.

White also said the signage indicating the hour limits and the ParkMobile app are incomplete, making residents more prone to tickets.

Councilwoman Colleen S. Laird said later in the meeting that Bethlehem Parking Authority should give residents permits to put on their cars in the evening so parking does not interfere with activities.

Worsening Housing Conditions For Bethlehem Resident Raise Health Concerns

Christina Resetar, a Bethlehem resident, also spoke during public comment and said she cited her building owners for unhealthy living conditions in February and is still awaiting a court date.

Resetar said the owner paid a fine in June and did not fix anything, so she cited the owner again.

“I have to choose leaving work to put pots out for my ceilings that may drip, or I have to leave work to tend to my son,” Resetar said. “My son had to miss school to watch the ceiling because I had to go to work (and) he struggled through his senior year with numerous types of illnesses.”

She also said whenever her family uses the shower, the business below her places a bucket to catch water leaking from the ceiling because it drips into their t-shirt presses.

Councilwoman Rachel Leon asked Kott, what the next steps would entail to address the issue. These included possibly condemning the property and filing a Right to Know request form to help Resetar identify the landlord.

Kott said the department cited the building owners again and are waiting on the magistrate court to act. She said they do their best to work with the Bethlehem Health Bureau to find temporary housing for residents living in unsafe conditions.

“I mean, we could certainly send some inspectors back out there to check the status of the situation if it were the case that the situation had escalated to a level where it needed to be condemned,” Kott said.

Resolution passes to adjust the Community Development Block Grant budget

The Community Development Block Grant is designed to help states, cities and counties renovate public spaces.

Bethlehem received this grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and resolved to adjust the budget. Bill No. 29-2024 Section 1 replaced Bill No. 2024-21 to change the total amount spent for the CDBG from $6,134,063 to $7,222,073.28.

One of the adjustments was to add ramps and curbs compliant with The Americans with Disabilities Act, adding $153,054 to the initial grant cost.

The city council voted 7-0 in favor of the CDBG cost change.

The meeting lasted approximately an hour and a half, adjourning at 8:36 p.m.