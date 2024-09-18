Lehigh field hockey begins Patriot League play

With a 2-0 victory over Fairfield University this past Sunday, the Lehigh field hockey team aims to keep their momentum going into Patriot League play with their first league contest against Colgate on Saturday.

In 2022, the Mountain Hawks won the Patriot League title for the second time in team history. With 2023 All-Patriot League honorees Julia Gatelein and Kiki Mes returning this season, the team hopes to reclaim a spot in the Patriot League Tournament.

Mes, who scored two goals against Rider, said the team’s preparation doesn’t change, regardless of who the opponent is.

“We want to be prepared to go into league play as best as we can, so we are approaching our out-of-league games the same way we would go into a league game,” Mes said.

The team missed the playoffs in 2023 after posting a 2-4 conference record. Mes said the team is using these results as motivation to work hard towards a different outcome this year.

“Our main goal for now is to make the Patriot League Tournament, but we also have goals for games outside of the Patriot League, such as going at least .500 this season,” Mes said.

Sophomore Ella Stephenson said the team has established three core values — developing growth mindsets, holding themselves accountable and building stronger relationships with each other —to help them succeed.

She said these values are important in helping the team make it to the championship.

“If we commit ourselves to wanting to get better every day, hold ourselves to a high standard and remain connected with one another, then we can make it far this season,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson appeared in all 17 games as a first-year last season and started in 16. She scored her first collegiate goal for a game-winner against Boston U last season, and she was named to the Patriot League Honor Roll and National Field Hockey Coaches Association 2023 Division I National Academic Team.

Both Mes and Stephenson said they credit their strong team chemistry to spending time off the field together. Throughout the week they go on individual dates, which consist of getting food, going on walks or talking.

Mes and senior midfielder and defender Guusje Hogendoorn are both from the Netherlands.

Hogendoorn said the competition in the Patriot League is similar to her and Mes’ respective leagues back home.

Hogendoorn recorded 17 starts and four goals tallying 10 points last year. She said the games this season have helped the team find areas of growth and improvement that will be beneficial down the road. She said the team has played against two tough opponents, which helps them prepare for Patriot League play.

“We are confident,” Hogendoorn said. “We have learned from these games and know what adjustments we need to make, so I think these games were necessary even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”

She also said the team has been simulating the speed at which Patriot League opponent play at practices to further prepare them for their first league matchup against Colgate.

“We are working on consistency throughout the game and playing at a fast pace because we know that we will be playing against good opponents in our league,” Hogendoorn said.

American University took home the Patriot League Championship in 2023, beating Lehigh, 3-2, on the road to their title. Lehigh and American matchup on Oct. 25 in Washington D.C. This game will also be streamed on ESPN+.