After Lehigh’s men’s lacrosse team won the 2024 Patriot League Championship sophomore Kasey Heath, junior Peter Theodoropoulos and sophomore Hunter Polonkey, were invited to participate in the U.S. Men’s Under 20 National Team training camp.

The training camp this past summer offered the players an opportunity to exhibit their skills alongside some of the nation’s best young players. Out of 1,500 applicants, Heath, Theodoropoulos and Polonkey were three of 77 players selected to try out.

Each player honed their skills and refined their strategies, focusing on controlling nerves and meeting expectations in an effort to make a strong impression amongst a field of top-tier talent.

While preparing for the tryouts, Heath said he felt more pressure as a goalie because his quality of performance is reliant on how many saves are made.

“As a goalie, you have to move on from every goal or bad play you make because they can pile up pretty fast,” Heath said. “Being mentally sharp was one of the things I was focusing on during that tryout.”

Sophomore attacker Polonkey said he also felt nervous because of the talent they were competing against.

Theodoropoulos, a midfielder, said the long, competitive training hours were the most challenging aspect. He said there were seven practices in three days, and the players felt the constant exertion.

“I wasn’t really used to playing all those games in one or three days,” Theodoropoulos said. “It was definitely just tiring.”

The tryouts were held 20 minutes north of Baltimore, Maryland at the U.S. Lacrosse Headquarters. They included five total sessions of training, skills and drills, and scrimmaging over three days.

“I think the most important thing was being able to play for three days straight,” Polonkey said. “It took a large toll on your body. Being able to be on your A-game for all three days was a big part of it.”

After the third day, cuts were made.

The roster of players trying out decreased from 77 to 42. Those 42 were then named the initial training team for the World Lacrosse Men’s Under 20 Championship of 2025.

Heath is one of the 42 players advancing to the next round of tryouts, which will be held in Seogwipo, South Korea, in August 2025. After these tryouts, the U.S. Men’s Under-20 National lacrosse team will be finalized.

While he recognizes this personal achievement, Heath said the job still isn’t done.

“It felt amazing to have made the next round of tryouts because all the hardwork and dedication I’ve been through in the past paid off, but I still have a long ways to go if I want to make their final team,” Heath said.

Heath grew up in Chester, Maryland, and attended Kent Island High School. His high school lacrosse team was named First Team All-Conference three years in a row, won back-to-back state championships his junior and senior year and was named first team All-State and first team all Public School. On top of that, Heath won 2A, the state award for player of the year.

Heath was also a Kelly award finalist, which is awarded annually to the best high school lacrosse player in the state of Maryland. While he didn’t receive the award, he said being a finalist in itself was a huge accomplishment.

All of Heath’s efforts throughout his high school career have carried over into his first year at Lehigh, and he said they are continuing to build up to his ultimate goal, making the final cut of the national team.

Heath said simply having the opportunity to attend the training camp was a memorable experience.

“Just being out there with the name ‘USA’ on your pinnie was the best feeling,” Heath said. “I’ve always wanted to represent team USA somehow, and here I am. I feel like it’s a dream come true in some sort of way.”

Now, he said his goal is to be the starting goalie for Lehigh.

Heath said he feels he has proven himself, and now with team USA under his belt, he is more ready than ever.

While he prepares for the upcoming season, he said for any younger player trying out for the USA national team, the key is to be confident in yourself, know you fit in with the other players and recognize there is a reason why you are there.