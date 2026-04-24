EASTON — The Lehigh men’s lacrosse team defeated against rival Lafayette College 14-12 in a back-and-forth match Friday evening at Fisher Stadium. The result concluded Lehigh’s (6-7, 3-4 Patriot) regular season during Lafayette’s (5-8, 1-6 Patriot) senior day celebration.

Following an 8-5 deficit at halftime, the Mountain Hawks came back in the second half to rally five goals in a row and captured the win.

First-year attacker Finn Morgan led Lehigh with four goals, while senior attacker Andrew Kelly followed with three. Junior goalie Kasey Heath made 16 saves at the net.

For the Leopards, first-year attacker Charlie Foley scored two goals alongside first-year midfielder Cooper Pasko and sophomore attacker Joshua Heaney.

Foley scored the opening goal for Lafayette, finding the back of the net in the second minute of the match.

Lehigh responded with a dominant first quarter, scoring four goals in a row with junior midfielder Bo Horvath starting the momentum for the Mountain Hawks.

By the end of the first half, Lafayette led 8-5. The Leopards attempted 28 shots on goal while Lehigh launched half the attempts at 14.

The Mountain Hawks caught a shooting streak in the third quarter, scoring five goals in a row in just over five minutes to take the lead 10-9.

Foley attempted a last-second shot into the net, but didn’t count for Lafayette heading into the final 15 minutes.

Both teams exchanged goals as they both fought for the lead. Foley swept in a transition goal less than a minute into the fourth quarter to tie the game.

The game stayed within one goal for eight minutes until Morgan scored another for Lehigh, which created a 13-11 lead.

Lafayette junior midfielder Nick Faccone found the back of the net to narrow the lead, but sophomore midfielder Peter Debusschere responded with his second goal of the night to secure the win for Lehigh.

The 2026 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Championships will begin the first round on April 28. Lehigh will await its seed placement following the conclusion of its season.